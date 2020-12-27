Sunday Doonesbury Dec 27, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Opinion Commentary Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Merry Christmas Dec 23, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Win again Dec 15, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: COVID Relief Dec 24, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Directions Dec 20, 2020 Editorial Guest Editorial: Landmark antitrust case against Facebook is powerful, welcome Dec 20, 2020 The landmark antitrust case against Facebook, filed last week by states and the federal government, is powerful and welcome. Editorial Editorial Cartoon: No relief Dec 25, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Indians no more Updated Dec 17, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Scrooge Updated Dec 22, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: COVID vaccine Dec 12, 2020