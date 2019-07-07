Sunday Doonesbury: July 7 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Download PDF × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Ad Vault 145224-1.pdf Jul 5, 2019 Ad Vault B&S Dir Jul 3, 2019 Master Repair Service Po Box 1736, Lompoc, CA 93438 805-735-8734 Website Ad Vault 2019 4th of July Auto Wrap Jul 4, 2019 Alfano Motorcars 1423 CALLE JOAQUIN, SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA 93405 805-543-5752 Ad Vault Crossword SYV A2 Jul 2, 2019 Ad Vault CCR_SYV News _Promo Q12019 Jul 2, 2019 RIESTER 3344 E. CAMELBACK RD, PHOENIX, AZ 85018 602-462-2220 Ad Vault Pre-Sale Jul 5, 2019 Sm Fairpark (s.lombardi) 937 S Thornburg, Santa Maria, CA 93458 805-925-8824 Website Ad Vault Med Plus 3 hrs ago Ap Phx Invoice Mail Center-dignity Health 3033 N. 3RD AVE., PHOENIX, AZ 85013 602-407-3800 Ad Vault EDGAR- OPEN HOUSE AD Jul 6, 2019 Ad Vault 145057-1.pdf Jul 2, 2019 Ad Vault Plus Property, SMT 7/5 -7/7, LOM 7/7 & 7 Jul 5, 2019 Plus Property Management Santa Maria 421 E Betteravia Rd Ste 102, Santa Maria, CA 93454 805-928-4320 Website Ads