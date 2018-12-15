’Tis 10 days before Christmas,
And all through your head
Dance a litany of carols,
And feelings of dread.
The anxiety is building,
Time keeps advancing.
But when the big day arrives,
Everyone will be dancing.
Our apologies to Clement Clarke Moore, the author of “A Visit From St. Nicholas,” which most of us know as “The Night Before Christmas.” And we promise not to try poetry again. Honest.
But these final days before Christmas can be a blur of activity, spending and angst and frustration. But because this is Saturday, our day of roses, let’s think pretty flowers and have happy thoughts.
One of which is about the first flight of a California condor chick, fledged from a cliffside aerie in the Las Padres backcountry here in northern Santa Barbara County.
The Fish and Wildlife Service isn’t particularly creative about naming newborns, and this one is simply condor No. 933, the progeny of 38-year-old male AC-4, who fledged from the local backcountry in 1980 and was among the last remaining 22 California condors on the planet captured by biologists to create a breeding program. He has sired 30 offspring.
Roses to all involved in this species-saving endeavor — and good luck to No. 933.
***
Turning to the domestic component of the wild kingdom, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is offering discounted adoption fees and free microchipping today for animals 6 months and older, part of its Home for the Holidays campaign.
If you’re hankering for a furry friend to keep you and your family company this holiday season, today is the day. There are savings of more than 80 percent on all dog and cat adoptions.
This is an earlier-than-usual start for the Home for the Holidays campaign, because shelter officials want to help the animals transition into their new homes during the holiday season, which, as we mentioned in our ill-advised poetry effort above, can provoke higher stress levels. A furry friend can really help reduce tensions.
The Santa Maria shelter is at 548 W. Foster Road, while the Lompoc shelter is at 1501 W. Central Ave., and the Santa Barbara shelter is at 5473 Overpass Road. All three facilities will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
A rose-worthy program, year in and year out.
***
Santa Maria’s loss is Solvang’s gain, and we’re not talking about a basketball game.
The Solvang City Council has signed former Santa Maria City Manager Rick Haydon as interim city manager until a permanent replacement is found for current City Manager Brad Vidro, whose last day on the job is Dec. 28.
Haydon and Vidro are top-quality administrators, both having been at the executive helm as their cities forged into the future — not an easy assignment in these times of fiscal uncertainty for most every municipality in America.
Haydon retired from the city of Santa Maria after 12 years as assistant manager, before being promoted to the top job in 2011. He retired last year. Vidro put in 13 solid years for Solvang, first as public works director before being named city manager.
Solvang is in good hands until a permanent replacement for Vidro is found. And should take bunches of roses for their efforts.
***
And finally, on another glorious Central Coast Saturday, roses to all who give of their time and financial resources to make the holidays brighter for our friends and neighbors in need.
For all its natural beauty and opportunity, too many local folks seem locked in a perpetual struggle to survive. Help them if you can.