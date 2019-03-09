Had enough rain? If not, just stick around, because we likely have more wet weather on the way.
Rain is California’s blessing and its curse. On the one hand, the series of winter storms are filling our reservoirs and offer at least temporary respite from a severe-drought designation. On the other hand, forced evacuations and road washouts are a pain.
Because it’s Saturday, and because more rain is on the way, we’ll take this opportunity to bestow another rose on Mother Nature, who so far has provided about 150 percent of the rainfall we’d normally get. If she’s listening, and will go easy on the next few storms, we’ll hold the raspberries in abeyance.
***
You’ve heard of CASA, right? OK, it’s not a house, it stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, whose volunteers stand up for children who otherwise might lack any sort of advocacy.
CASA does extraordinary work, and its staff and volunteers are rose-worthy 24/7, every day of the year, year in and year out.
Now CASA is looking for a few good men and women. Well, more than a few actually, because the task of defending the rights of children in a complicated social system is a huge and never-ending situation.
CASA Executive Director Kim Colby Davis readily admits such volunteer work can be challenging and not necessarily for everyone, but it is critically important work that needs to be done in our communities, and very rewarding in a doing-good-deeds sort of way.
CASA kids generally do not have many — or any — responsible adults in their lives, for a variety of reasons. Volunteers provide that support and a sense of stability.
Think you may be up to the CASA challenge? If so, there are volunteer information sessions on the horizon. Visit sbcasa.org/volunteer, or attend one of the following sessions: Buellton, 2 p.m., this coming Monday, at Starbucks, 235 E. Highway 246; Lompoc, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Launchpad, 1010 North H St.; and Lompoc again Thursday, March 28.
Roses await those who care.
***
Roses to our North County supervisors, Steve Lavagnino and Peter Adam, for insisting on spending up to $60,000 of taxpayers’ money to find out if those citizens would vote for a sales tax increase.
Our belief is that voters should be consulted on every tax increase proposal, but to have the matter on a regular election ballot, rather than hiring an outside consultant to tell local residents how they feel.
County government is constantly seeking new revenue, and taxes are one way to achieve such an objective. Let the voters decide.
***
And finally today, roses to state education officials and seven U.S. military veterans who finally received their high school diplomas, decades after leaving high school to fight in various wars around the world.
The special graduation ceremony took place earlier this week, thanks to a California Education Code rule that gives individual county education offices the authority to confer high school diplomas, which is exactly what Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido did, telling the veterans it is "an honor ... to be able to complete this piece of their story.” Two degrees were awarded posthumously.
Here is the list of honorees: Henry Alvarado, Buellton, Marine Corps; John Robert Blomstrand, Goleta, Air Force; Henry Thomas Davis, Santa Maria, Air Force: Margarito Delgadillo, Goleta, Army; Arley Allison Kittle, Santa Barbara, Marine Corps (deceased); Timothy Lane, Santa Barbara, Navy; Harry Bernard Pico, Goleta, Army (deceased).
We remember the joy of receiving that high school diploma. Do you?