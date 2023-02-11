We issue raspberries to Santa Barbara County planning commissioners who allowed two new cannabis projects at the expense of local residents’ water security and local food production.

The commission voted to allow a proposed Cuyama Valley cannabis operation to continue through planning stages after requiring it to provide one-to-one water offsets. Water offsets involve one grower paying another agricultural operation in the same area to fallow enough land to reduce its water use by the amount the new grower will use.

The proposed pull of 19.71 acre feet of water per year from the Cuyama Valley Groundwater Basin for cannabis cultivation and landscaping could grow a lot of food. While we applaud the county’s intent to preserve groundwater in the basin, the fact remains it is one of the most severely over-drafted basins in the state, with the amount of water being extracted exceeding the amount flowing in by 30% to 50%. And while cannabis has its place, no drug — recreational or medicinal — can replace a healthy diet made possible by agricultural food production.

0
0
0
0
0