To all the volunteers that keep a community thriving, we hold out an everlasting bouquet of roses, with special focus this week on Larry Lahr and Gloria Soto, the newest of the nearly 30 Hancock College Foundation board members.
Board, council, committee and advisory body service can be time-intensive, thankless work, and typically some of the busiest members of our community rise to service. Such is the case with these two: Soto has served as a Santa Maria City Council member since 2018, and is the executive director of Future Leaders of America; Lahr served more than 26 years on the college’s board of trustees, and is president of Rincon Corp.
We also continue offering well-wishes and roses by the bundle to frontline health-care workers as January brought with it 37 more COVID-19 deaths in Santa Barbara County, up from 19 the prior month. Another nine COVID-related deaths were reported the first two days of February. Medical professionals and the staff that keep the facilities running continue to report for duty to serve their communities. Let’s not make it a thankless duty for them.
Public transportation is cleaning out the rose shop this week.
A busload of electric-blue roses to Clean Air Express, CalTrans and SBCAG which went all-in on reducing CO2 emissions with the joint $850,000 purchase of an all-electric bus. The stage provides transportation for about 7,000 passengers each month on long commutes between Solvang, Buellton, Santa Maria, Lompoc, surrounding unincorporated communities as well as Goleta and Santa Barbara.
The 53-passenger, 45-foot-long, 446-kilowatt-hour bus will replace one of 17 diesel-powered fleet vehicles and promises zero emissions. Clean Air Express says the bus will be charged using only renewable energy.
SBCAG reported only two other transit systems in the U.S. have been able to introduce the all-electric buses into their long-distance commuter fleets. The bus has a 220-mile range and is reported to fully recharge in four hours. It was funded by $500,000 from the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, with the balance coming from Measure A, the county’s transportation sales (gas) tax.
And a batch of sustainable wild roses to Hancock College Basic Needs Office and Santa Maria Regional Transit, which will offer free bus passes to all currently enrolled Hancock College students. The passes, funded through an air quality grant aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving mobility, also strive to remove transportation as a potential barrier to higher education.
A begrudgingly outstretched tiny bouquet of roses sprinkled with raspberries to the City of Santa Maria for approving a 3 percent cost of living adjustment in each of the next two years for its law enforcement officers. While an increase in pay, the rate doesn’t keep up with the actual rising costs of living which, in 2021, increased 5 percent according to the United States Department of Labor. Even the Social Security Administration is boosting their COLA to more than 5 percent per year in an effort to catch up or keep up, depending how you look at it.
On a rosier note, we offer nothing but a colorful, creative clutch of roses to the City of Santa Maria for forging on with its master art plan. The effort resulted in various beautification projects across the city in 2021, including sculptures at the Betteravia Government Administrative Campus, a mural at Atkinson Park, and unique murals on several storm drains. In 2022, watch for new art installments, including a mural at Jim May park, sculpture at Chapel Plaza, and art wall at Veterans Memorial Park.