We offer nothing but big, fat, smelly raspberries to the bad apples who terrorize Santa Maria with ongoing gun violence, burglaries, robberies, domestic violence and vandalism.
Four people have been shot in separate incidents since New Year’s Eve, and law enforcement officers have responded to several robberies, burglaries and assaults. There’s no cause for the vandalism twice this month of non-profit cultural arts center Corazon del Pueblo.
We have a mixed bouquet of roses and raspberries to the City of Santa Maria as it began prioritizing projects to be funded by its $37.2 million American Rescue Plan Act funds. Among its list of potential expenditures are parks, infrastructure, broadband, license plate readers and programs addressing homelessness, but staff has proposed just $300,000 of that windfall to address the needs of the unhoused.
It’s a problem the city has lamented not having the money to address, so it seems this is a perfect opportunity to chip in a tidy sum to help these people, a substantial number of whom have been identified with severe mental illness, substance abuse issues, or as veterans.
That confused array of fruit and flower also extends to Santa Maria’s decision to expend some of that ARPA funding on essential workers who kept the city running through pandemic shutdowns. The prorated payments of $5,000 per year for up to two years will be paid out in two installments, but the second won’t come until January 2023.
Why wait another year to pay employees for work performed two years ago? And what of employees who may no longer work for the city by 2023, like Santa Maria City Librarian Mary Housel, who announced her retirement this week after being informed by city administrators that her contract would not be renewed? Will she and others like her still receive the bonus for services rendered over the past two years?
There’s clearly rose-quality news this week, too.
We present a pocketbook packed with roses to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, which recently capitalized on historically low interest rates to refinance a significant portion of its general obligation bond. The move saved local taxpayers $6.3 million with a rate drop from 4.3 percent to 2.6 percent on the remaining $67 million loan. Voters approved the 2013 Measure C2004 bond measure to fund new classroom buildings at Righetti and Santa Maria High Schools.
We also have a bit of a raspberry for the same district for committing to spend up to $75,000 to hire a Southern California marketing firm to develop a new logo and branding campaign. Surely there was a local firm who could have taken on the logo art project. And does a public school district really need branding?
Schools need seats, staff, and supplies. With that, students will come. Schools’ academic, fine arts, vocational arts and athletic successes should provide all the campaigning necessary to draw families to the taxpayer-funded, free-to-families, public education system.
Another rose to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians for recent donations of $40,000 each to United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, and SYBCI Foundation’s Technology in Schools Program. The donations were made possible by their successful Chumash Charity Golf Classic which raised $120,000 this past autumn.
Meanwhile, on the west side of the valley, roses to Guadalupe City Council members who adopted an ordinance limiting, but not eliminating, vacation rentals. The ordinance addresses residents’ concerns about noise, parking issues and general safety related to vacation rentals, and restricts owners from operating more than one local short-term rental, potentially protecting homes for local families.
The ordinance still allows for a limited number of vacation rentals, which allows local residents to earn a few extra bucks on their property without taking an inordinate number of homes out of the residential inventory. Kudos for focusing on the essential function of residences — housing the people that make a community — over the prospect of raking in easy bucks from vacationers with no skin in the game.
And finally, bunches of roses to the people and programs who shine a light with good works including: Southwest Carpenters Local 805 member volunteers who built a playhouse for 5-year-old Katalina Covarrubias of Santa Maria, so she could have her own private getaway while going through cancer treatments; and Santa Barbara Humane, which serves Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Valley, for adopting out 1,263 animals and providing affordable care for 20,204 others in 2021.