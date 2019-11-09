We have officially exited the season of fright, and entered the season of thanksgiving and joy.
For kids, the excitement begins a few weeks before Halloween, with costume-planning, choosing the largest tote your mom and dad will allow, and anticipating the arrival of sugar in your mouth.
Sounds like a dentist’s nightmare, or perhaps a cash bonanza. But in fact, once the sugar overload is completed, youngsters settle in for the long, sweet ride through Thanksgiving and Christmas.
And once again, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve is coming through for less-fortunate youngsters with its annual Toys for Tots effort.
First, roses for the organizers, then roses for those who dig deep in the season of extraordinary spending to provide some fun and happiness by contributing to the cause.
Last year’s Toys for Tots drive collected more than 6,000 toys, which were given to nearly 4,000 kids throughout the county. As always, the goal for this year’s drive is bigger.
If you’re interested — and we hope you are — purchase and deliver your unwrapped contribution to various drop-off points including the Santa Maria Times throughout the holiday season. The gifts will go to children whose parents cannot afford to purchase toys for them.
This is how you start the holiday season off in style.
***
There are many valid reasons that it takes an entire village to raise a child, just as there is plenty of justification for having elected officials with diverse backgrounds and beliefs.
That concept was on display this week when the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted down a motion to quickly allocate about $1 million in unanticipated cannabis tax revenue.
Roses to supervisors who see the wisdom of getting a complete picture before making important decisions.
In this case, the extra revenue should, and now will stay in waiting until next April’s county budget discussions.
When the board does get around to deciding where that money will go, members should heed the advice of 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam, who made a strong case at this week’s meeting for spending excess cannabis tax proceeds on better equipping law enforcement agencies to deal with an aggressive black-market marijuana industry, whose total value is running neck-and-neck with the legal cannabis industry.
***
Let’s celebrate a rose for the soon-to-be departed — Lompoc’s once-beloved municipal swimming pool.
The pool had been a local fixture for more than a half-century, but the building, which sits in front of Lompoc City Hall, has been a ghost facility recently.
The demolition hammers descended on the pool structure Wednesday, and that was the first real sign of life at the pool for the better part of two decades.
This week’s action was mostly ceremonial. The real demolition is scheduled to begin later this month, with a projected completion date in early February of next year.
The pool initially opened in 1954 and was once among the city’s top recreation destinations. So, there are a lot of fond memories there. City engineering reports found the building unable to withstand earthquakes, and well, it’s just plain old and tired.
***
Roses to every county resident who participates in a Veterans Day ceremony this coming Monday. There are plenty from which to choose.
Actually, every day should be Veterans Day in America, which has prospered and its citizens remained free in large part due to the men and women who have answered the call to duty in a branch of the military service.
There are plenty of veterans living in our communities. Please thank them for their service.