We always begin this Saturday tradition of handing out mostly roses, not raspberries. Today, let’s flip it and toss a raspberry or two from the get-go.
A bucket of raspberries to the fools who post not-so-vague threats on social media, causing an entire school population to be locked down.
It happened earlier this week at McKenzie Intermediate School in Guadalupe, when police ordered a lockdown at 9 a.m. while investigating a cyber threat involving a possible firearm.
The lockdown lasted an hour and a half, the miscreant was caught, and all is well that ends well.
Well, not exactly. Those long minutes of fear are something students and teachers will not soon forget.
***
Let’s move on to more pleasant things. Roses to the folks at the Santa Barbara County Foodbank who once again put together an “End Hunger Games” event for October and November.
The Games feature competing teams, each trying to outdo the others when it comes to getting donations of cash or food. That is an important goal because this county ranks among the worst of California’s 58 counties when it comes to meeting local residents’ food needs.
Here’s what such competitions boil down to: The Foodbank distributed more than 10 million pounds of food last year, and nearly half of that was fresh produce, feeding families countywide including the communities of Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, and others.
Last year’s Hunger Games raised $55,000, and 6,000 pounds of food was donated. Seems like we could do better than that, especially since so many individuals and families in our land of milk and honey face food insecurity every day.
Roses to all who volunteer, and who donate by visiting the End Hunger Games website at donate.foodbanksbc.org/endhungergames2018. Donation drop locations are in Santa Maria at 490 W. Foster Road, and 4554 Hollister Ave., in Goleta.
***
The Central Coast AirFest last weekend at Santa Maria Airport was pretty darn special.
Foggy weather threw a small wrench into the machine, but otherwise more than 15,000 attendees got to see some fine aircraft and an amazing performance by the Royal Canadian Snowbirds on Sunday.
It was the first airshow in Santa Maria since 2015, and we hope to see this one back on the agenda next year.
Roses to organizers, participants and patrons for bringing a little thunder back to the Valley.
***
We probably don’t say this often enough, but a truck load of roses to the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara for all it does to help students attain their higher-education dreams.
The Foundation will begin accepting scholarship applications on Monday for the 2019-20 academic year. If you are a high school student thinking about the next level, this is something you should consider.
Applicants must have attended school in Santa Barbara County for at least four of the six years between seventh and 12th grade, must graduate or receive a GED diploma by June of next year. Recipients must be U.S. citizens, permanent residents and must be planning to attend a Title IV-approved school full-time in the next academic year.
Eligible students can get five years of undergraduate funding and four years of medical/graduate-level funding. Students are primarily awarded the scholarships based on demonstrated financial need, achievement and motivation.
Here’s the truly rose-worthy part: The Foundation awarded $8.32 million in scholarships last May to 2,620 county students. The Foundation also supports students pursuing vocational training.
If you’re aiming high, the Scholarship Foundation is for you.