Diehard libertarians may object, but we have only praise — and roses — for Santa Maria City Council members who voted, as one, to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products within city limits.
The rule will forbid the sale of sweetened products, including e-cigarettes or vapes, chewing tobacco, cigars and shisha, which is a specifically flavored mixture of tobacco.
In addition to the tobacco sales ban, the ordinance will also establish rules on how close vendors can be located to areas where kids get together, such as schools.
The sweetening added to smoking products is an unmitigated attempt to get young people into a habit with a high probability of killing the user, usually via various forms of cancer because of the large amount of carcinogenic ingredients in smoking and chewing tobacco.
The ordinance goes into effect next July 1, allowing time for outreach, education and possible amendments prior to starting enforcement.
Now, if only local policy makers could figure out some way to fend off the zombie apocalypse, which is mostly young people glued to their cell phones.
***
A reasonable person might believe Pacific Gas & Electric Co. officials have enough to worry about, but they’re going to get a bushel of rancid raspberries from us anyway.
The bitter fruit is richly deserved because a PG&E executive told state lawmakers earlier this week that the company wasn’t “well-prepared” for the public reaction — as in outrage — over the company’s decision to pull the plug last month on electric power for millions of customers to guard against possible wildfires being started by fallen power lines.
The power line/wildfire nexus has been woefully apparent for years, and to even consider that power company officials were not prepared for what has happened time and time again is preposterous.
A day after the PG&E executive’s confession, the company shut off the juice to nearly 400,000 customers. We can’t see how that would mitigate the public-outrage problem.
Our bushel of raspberries is likely only a slight speed bump for PG&E, whose much greater concerns are a pending bankruptcy, yet more wildfire issues, and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s suggestion that local governments buy PG&E’s assets and turn a private utility into a public one.
Stay tuned, this tale is far from complete.
***
Back to the roses. Imagine spending 40 years in the same job — and loving every minute of it.
Apparently, that is the case with Emma Zubia-Perales, a special education instructional assistant at Santa Maria High School, who this week celebrated her four decades with the district, and there was a big party with members of the administration, fellow teachers and friends.
Emma graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1974, and was hired by the district five years later. Her comment: “This is such an honor. I have the best job in the world.’’
And therein lies the secret to a good life, folks, because a wise person once advised young people to find a job you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life.
A well-deserved bouquet of red beauties to Emma.
***
And finally, roses to everyone in our wonderful North County communities who is in the holiday spirit, and will spend the next few weeks spreading the cheer.
Extra flowers to those who break out the lights, because as we all know, Santa needs some guidance for California kids whose homes may be covered in the ubiquitous marine layer on Christmas Eve.
Come to think of it, spreading the cheer and goodwill works throughout the year.