Roses & Raspberries: Taking a great leap of faith

The reason it’s still February is that 2020 is a leap year. Not as in jumping up and down, but as in once every four years there are 366 days instead of 365, thanks to something called intercalation.
OK, so that’s not exactly a household word, but the short version is that we have leap years because each year Earth takes a few fewer minutes to make a full trip around the Sun. If we didn’t adjust the calendars to accommodate leap year, eventually the end of February would happen in a summer month.
These sorts of musings give normal people a stress headache, so we’ll stop, but not until we award roses to the poor souls born on Feb. 29, because they get a birthday party only every four years. That’s just cruel.
***
Roses to the Santa Barbara County Bucket Brigade, whose members have nothing to do with fulfilling a dying person’s bucket list, but everything to do with helping neighbors recover from local disasters.
That message was delivered to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors earlier this week by a Bucket Brigade volunteer, one of many who pitched in to help Montecito recover from the devastating debris flow that eviscerated entire neighborhoods as mud and water raced downhill. This, after the Thomas fire.
The group’s mission is to help neighbors prepare for the next disaster by offering training, coordination and deployment strategies in specific locations vulnerable to events such as the Montecito debris flow.
Sadly, these kinds of events occur all-too-often on the Central Coast, especially in neighborhoods on the coastal slopes prone to gravity-driven disasters.
Thousands turned out to help with the cleanup after the Thomas fire flow. It takes a community to save a community.
***
We recently handed out raspberries to young people who started chanting derogatory words at a basketball game between Righetti and St. Joseph high schools, a regrettable event that drew national media attention.
Today we have roses for administrators at both schools who met to talk about the incident, and map out strategies to prevent it from happening again.
In fact, students from the two schools have a bit of a history of talking trash to each other, which if allowed to continue could very well escalate into something worse.
We’re not sure what’s gotten into Americans and their attitudes about each other, but we are absolutely certain it is not a good thing. The further apart we pull ourselves, the less significance the word “United” has in the United States of America.
It’s great that adult administrators are talking this over, but what really needs to happen is getting the teens from both schools in on the discussions. That seems to be happening with the selection of student ambassadors, and a planned sportsmanship summit.
Bravo! They don’t call it trash talk for nothing.
***
Over the years Peter Adam has served as the 4th District county supervisor, we have agreed with and supported many positions he’s taken — but not on the board’s vote to replace gas-powered cars in its fleet with electric-powered vehicles.
Adam didn’t explain abstaining from the vote, but in the past he has objected to the county spending on pie-in-the-sky projects and programs instead of focusing fiscal resources on ongoing maintenance and pension issues.
Nothing pie-in-the-sky about going with electric cars. Think more along the lines of clearing the skies.
A mild raspberry for Adam, who otherwise deserves roses for being the board’s frequent and vocal contrarian.