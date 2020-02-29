Roses & Raspberries: Taking a great leap of faith

The reason it’s still February is that 2020 is a leap year. Not as in jumping up and down, but as in once every four years there are 366 days instead of 365, thanks to something called intercalation.

OK, so that’s not exactly a household word, but the short version is that we have leap years because each year Earth takes a few fewer minutes to make a full trip around the Sun. If we didn’t adjust the calendars to accommodate leap year, eventually the end of February would happen in a summer month.

These sorts of musings give normal people a stress headache, so we’ll stop, but not until we award roses to the poor souls born on Feb. 29, because they get a birthday party only every four years. That’s just cruel.

***

Roses to the Santa Barbara County Bucket Brigade, whose members have nothing to do with fulfilling a dying person’s bucket list, but everything to do with helping neighbors recover from local disasters.

That message was delivered to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors earlier this week by a Bucket Brigade volunteer, one of many who pitched in to help Montecito recover from the devastating debris flow that eviscerated entire neighborhoods as mud and water raced downhill. This, after the Thomas fire.