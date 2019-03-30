Now that California’s rainy season is winding down, folks probably won’t be bashful about joining the Downtown Fridays’ festivities in Santa Maria.
The big night is back on the calendar for the fourth year, and roses to organizers who put this special Friday event back on track, and to Central Coast residents who have come to recognize that having a good time to start a weekend is a fine thing to do.
This year’s series launched last night, with more vendors on the agenda, better lighting and a bigger kids’ area. It happens in the Town Center’s west parking lot, with easy access to Broadway.
The series runs throughout the summer, with a tentative stop date of the last Friday in September.
There are plenty of special Friday events on the calendar — Cen Cal Pro Wrestling Shows on May 17 and Sept. 13, a Rocky Horror Tribute by Righetti High School on April 19, a Spartatroniks demonstration by Orcutt Academy on May 3, and Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino will be honoring “The Voice” alumnus Pryor Baird on May 24.
Downtown Fridays are a terrific thing for the entire family, lots of entertainment and good food, plus the opportunity to meet your neighbors and forge a stronger bond throughout the community.
Give it a try. We bet you’ll love it.
***
Julia Vargas really, truly gets a grip, so she and other local students are headed for the California Science & Engineering Fair in Los Angeles.
Vargas and Mia Placencia, both students at Pioneer Valley High School, and Carissa Freeman from Righetti High qualified for the statewide contest by winning their divisions at the Santa Barbara County Science Fair. They are among the 23-student contingent representing Santa Barbara County at the annual science competition.
Vargas’ grip is quite literal. Her science project studied the grip-strength differences between athletes and non-athletes. One might assume an athlete’s grip is more powerful than, say, a desk jockey or couch potato, but her research details how much stronger, by quite a lot. Placencia’s winning entry looked at particulate matter emitted from 52 different printers using a portable air quality monitor.
Both of those projects were part of Riccardo Magni's Summer Science Institute, a six-week program that offers students showing a talent and/or yen for science with formal mentoring and support to create what obviously can result in award-winning projects.
This represents a dramatic departure from the past, when no North County students qualified for the state competition. Roses to all who aspire to achieve.
***
We are certainly willing to award a rose to President Trump for his quick decision to restore the threatened federal funding cut to the Special Olympics.
His Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had called for elimination of the funds a day earlier. You have to wonder what our leaders are thinking.
When it comes to America’s schools — at least the nation’s public schools — Secretary DeVos is about as tone deaf as a Cabinet member can get.
Her proposal was to lop off the $18 million slated for the Special Olympics, citing hard times, which is a tiny fraction of the overall, multi-trillion-dollar budget plan, and approximately the cost of five Trump golfing trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Raspberries to elected and appointed officials at all levels who don’t have a clue how most Americans actually live.
Roses to the organizers of the local Dick Wicks’ Memorial Bowl-A-Thon, which for nearly two decades has given kids with special needs a day of fun — and the thrill of victory.