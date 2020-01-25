Roses & Raspberries: Sprucing up, safety and fun

A tell-tale sign that a community is going to seed can be found in its public spaces, such as parks and neighborhood playgrounds.

It’s gratifying and rose-worthy that policy makers and citizens in Lompoc are having none of that.

Lompoc’s parks had been slowly losing some of their luster in recent years, so much so that complaints from residents became more frequent.

But help is on the way. Work is either underway or in the planning stages for several recreation areas. City officials are actively dealing with obsolete equipment and a funding void, which have been the main reasons some public spaces have fallen into disrepair.

Lompoc might even get financial assistance from the state, in the form of grants from the 2018 voter-approved Proposition 68 bond. If the city gets the state money, it will be full stream ahead.

But even without the bond dollars, Lompoc officials are committed to bringing the community’s parks back to life. It’s a big job — 15 parks and playgrounds covering more than 200 acres — but where there’s a will, and a few state dollars, there’s a way.

***