Roses & Raspberries: Sprucing up, safety and fun

A tell-tale sign that a community is going to seed can be found in its public spaces, such as parks and neighborhood playgrounds.
It’s gratifying and rose-worthy that policy makers and citizens in Lompoc are having none of that.
Lompoc’s parks had been slowly losing some of their luster in recent years, so much so that complaints from residents became more frequent.
But help is on the way. Work is either underway or in the planning stages for several recreation areas. City officials are actively dealing with obsolete equipment and a funding void, which have been the main reasons some public spaces have fallen into disrepair.
Lompoc might even get financial assistance from the state, in the form of grants from the 2018 voter-approved Proposition 68 bond. If the city gets the state money, it will be full stream ahead.
But even without the bond dollars, Lompoc officials are committed to bringing the community’s parks back to life. It’s a big job — 15 parks and playgrounds covering more than 200 acres — but where there’s a will, and a few state dollars, there’s a way.
***
Good, safe parks are the lifeblood of a healthy community, because people just naturally like to be outdoors.
A controlled environment is often best for kids, a fact underlined by the recent mountain lion attack of a 3-year-old boy in the Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Orange County.
Mountain lion attacks are relatively rare, but they can and do happen in remote areas. The lion grabbed the child by the neck and was going to drag him away but the father pummeled the animal with a backpack. The lion dropped the boy, grabbed the backpack and ran off.
The child was injured, but not in a life-threatening way. A very close call — and a warning to others that while wilderness can be exciting, it can also be dangerous. Wild animals are not be to be treated like pets.
Roses to the father for quick action.
***
A bouquet of roses to Lompoc heart specialist Dr. Khawar Gul, who donated a GE Healthcare cardiovascular ultrasound machine to Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
In a nation in which heart disease is a major cause of death, a state-of-the art ultrasound machine with 4-D capability and touchscreen functions offering superior cardiac image quality is a huge plus.
Medical Center officials called the machine “top-of-the-line in its class,” which makes the donation a big deal. Such devices typically cost more than a mid-sized SUV.
By the way, Dr. Gul is scheduled to headline the “Women and Heart Disease” presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 6-8 p.m. at the Medical Center’s Ocean’s Seven Café.
***
Nothing takes the joy out of a person’s life like a presidential impeachment, dripping with partisan rancor, and with what would seem to a rational American to have been a foregone conclusion before the House vote and Senate trial began. It’s a downer, to be sure.
On the other hand, it’s also the weekend, time to relax and have some fun. We’d best do it while we can.
For starters, how about trying some grilled buttons or wood-fired flatbreads at the 14th Annual Mushroom Festival in Los Alamos. The event started Friday and ends late Sunday, featuring all sorts of chefs’ renditions of the mushroom.
Los Alamos is that small, quaint village between Buellton and Santa Maria, just off the 101, so the fun shouldn’t be difficult to find.
Roses to all who can ignore the political circus.