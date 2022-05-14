A community is only as strong as its citizens. In this week’s look back at the news, we celebrate the people who carved out time from their busy lives to speak out, attend meetings, or volunteer in the processes that build communities.
We offer roses to the two dozen or so Guadalupe firefighters, residents and family members who called on Guadalupe City Council to hire a dedicated fire chief. The comments were made on the heels of fire department members’ accusations April 26 that the city was working behind closed doors to move to a volunteer-only model.
Public Safety Director Michael Cash noted plans to retrofit several pieces of firefighting equipment, including the department’s wildland fire truck. The council approved the construction of nearly 100 more homes in the Pasadera housing development on the south side of town.
On the volunteer front, we offer a fresh bouquet to Santa Maria Elks Citizen of the Year Dottie Lyons. She was honored this week for her work as a board member for the Santa Maria Country Club and the Santa Maria Fairpark, and as president of the Minerva Club, a post she has since retired from.
Lompoc white-and-blue roses to legendary Lompoc High School coach Dick Barrett, who will be inducted into the Northern Santa Barbara County Hall of Fame next week. Barrett led the Braves to their first CIF football title in 1990, coaching the famed team led by then-future NFL running back Napoleon Kaufman. He served as head football coach at Lompoc for five seasons, going 48-16 overall, including back-to-back 13-1 seasons culminating with that CIF Southern Section Division VII title.
We offer bushels of blooming ceanothus to the Land Trust of Santa Barbara County which has reopened the 782-acre Arroyo Hondo Preserve to the public after a seven month closure. Some 90 percent of the property was scorched last October as the Alisal fire swept along the Gaviota Coast.
The nonprofit organization which holds title to the property closed the popular hiking trails for fear of erosion and to give the land time to recover. Trails are now open, by reservation only, on the first and third weekends of each month. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.sblandtrust.org.
To Solvang City Council, we offer a rainbow-themed bouquet in celebration of its unanimous decision to welcome the first Santa Ynez Valley Pride Event and Parade. Though Council Member Robert Clarke voiced concerns about the potential for nudity at the June 26 parade down city streets, other council members and Police Chief Garrett TeSlaa generally welcomed what organizers have assured them will be a family friendly event.
And while not everyone may be onboard with mass gatherings in COVID times, we feel compelled to offer props to the organizers of this past week’s special events which help bring back a sense of normalcy. The 2022 Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon drew some 2,000 runners, walkers and wheelchair athletes to the community. And locals flocked to Ryon Park for Lompoc’s 69th Flower Festival. It takes a dedicated team of volunteers and staff to pull off these events, from planning and registration to picking up after the crowds head home.
On another note, we offer a neon-lit bouquet of white stargazer lilies to Hi-Way Drive-In. We knew it was on its way out, what with the announcement of plans for the property to be converted into nearly 50 low-income family homes, but it didn’t really sink in until the sign was removed.
It was sold to Barstow’s Skyway Drive-In where it will be put back in use, minus the “Hi-Way.” While we understand the need for affordable housing, sometimes it’s just tough to say good-bye to tradition.