Roses to the City of Santa Maria, which announced last week it will continue a policy of providing Spanish language translation of City Council meetings upon request.
While the demand has been low, city staff reports the cost of the initial eight-month trial period has been low and benefits high. Given the U.S. Census reports 65 percent of Santa Maria residents speak Spanish in their homes, providing multi-lingual services can only serve to boost resident participation in local government.
The city has provided translation services through a roster of qualified interpreters on city staff who present at meetings and who can provide services upon request. Residents can, and are encouraged to, sign up in advance on the city’s website. The city also has been using YouTube’s translation services for recorded meetings which are also fully transcribed in Spanish.
On the sports front, we pitch raspberries to Los Padres Baseball Umpires Association (LBPUA) which has failed to reach an agreement for game services with Central Coast Athletic Association (CCCA) in time for the high school season opening games.
It all comes down to pay, LBPUA Secretary Treasurer Brian Ashbrook told the Times. When 16 Central Coast high schools spun their game play off the CIF Southern Section to Central Section, CCAA sought and received permission to continue paying officials at the higher Southern Section rate ($92 per game). That wasn’t enough for LBPUA officials. They wanted to be paid at the same rate as football officials ($105 per game).
CCCA spokesman Sam DeRose said the rate is set by CIF. LPBUA doesn’t buy it. Student-athletes are stuck in the middle. Schools, coaches and athletes will pay the price.
In not providing that extra $13 per game, games are being shifted to fields where officials are willing to take the pay, namely the Central Valley. Schools will pick up the tab for transportation, and student-athletes will pay the price with more time on the road rather than on the practice field, in studies, or home with family and friends.
On the construction bond front, we blow the construction site dust off a bouquet of congratulatory roses for Hancock College in honor of the grand opening of its brand-new Fine Arts Complex. The college broke ground on the complex in September 2020, and the building opened to students and faculty in January.
The $48.4-million facility was funded by voter-approved bond with Measure I in addition to funding from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office, and a donation by the Patty Boyd Foundation.
The 88,000-square-foot, two-story facility includes classroom and office space for the college’s visual arts, multimedia and applied design, photography, film and video, dance and music programs. There’s a 400-seat music venue, dance and music rehearsal spaces, art and pottery studios, student lounge areas and a film screening area.
A grand opening ceremony scheduled Feb. 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. is free and open to the public. It will include short opening speeches, a ribbon cutting, self-guided tours and live demonstrations by Hancock fine arts students and faculty. Demonstrations will include dance performances, pottery throwing, student theater makeup demos, live music, student film and animation screenings, live drawing and painting.
This week we also offer welcome roses to a handful of new or renewed businesses on the Central Coast.
Los Olivos has welcomed its newest wine tasting room, Terre et Sang on Grand, at 2982 Grand Ave. Look for Grenache and Syrah as well as blends produced in Santa Barbara by the mother/son team.
Five years after its closure in 2018, a change of ownership and major renovations, Los Olivos' Old World hotel — renamed The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern — has reopened to guests. The opening comes one month after Mattei's main restaurant, "The Tavern," began once again welcoming diners.
And in Santa Maria Valley, Gina’s Piece of Cake is finally expanding to Old Town Orcutt. Owner Gina Martin said she has wanted to expand to meet her customers there for years, and is thrilled with the prospect of this satellite location at 205 E. Clark Avenue.
But local business news wasn’t all sweet and sunshine this week.
We offer a sweet, sticky, drippy, sad bouquet of farewell roses to Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab, which has shuttered its parlors after years of growth as well as financial struggles.
The store’s history dates back to the 1970s when people lined up down the block for giant scoops of Chuck Burn’s treats at his “Bernardo’z” parlor in the Arroyo Grande village. Under his mentorship, Greg Steinberger took over the business upon Burn’s retirement.
Steinberger grew the business from simple parlor to an entertainment center with family-focused activities: the interactive ice cream laboratory, story time and special events.
The business expanded with locations in San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria, but struggled with other locations as it moved from sole proprietorship to a shareholder-held company. In 2019, on its way toward Steinberg’s dream of opening 100 stores, the company opened a parlor in Chico only to close the doors within months. That same year it entered into a 15-year lease on a property in Sacramento, but only served scoops from a truck outside. By 2022 it faced a lawsuit there for failure to pay rent for two years.
The apparent closure certainly could not have been due to a lack of trying. Steinberg promoted his home-churned desserts across the state, landing contracts for scoop shop visibility at tourist-friendly stops including Bravo Farms in Kettleman City. He could be seen driving the emblazoned, vintage red truck from parlor to parlor, delivering ice cream or volunteering in the community.
Still, in 2022, Doc Burnstein’s closed its Grover Beach production facility, and in January an eviction notice was posted on the window at the San Luis Obispo Location. Though the signs simply read “closed indefinitely,” it feels as if the last sprinkle has fallen, the last drip has dropped.