'Tis the season of giving, light, loving and so many local organizations are reflecting that in their actions.
Among them, we offer roses to Central Coast Rescue Mission, which this week fed hundreds at its annual Christmas banquet. More than 100 volunteers descended on the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Building to welcome folks to a hot meal and additional services.
The mission said it was prepared to serve about 1,200 meals as attendees lined up well before the 4:30 p.m. kickoff. The mission also rounded up more than 600 toys to disperse, surpassing the goals it had set for itself.
This week also marked the official close of the 2022 election season. Congratulations to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office, which finally counted the last vote, verified the last signature and certified the results of the Nov. 8 general election.
The season included races for 30 national, state, city, special district and school board races as well as eight bond measures. And we'd be remiss if we didn't also offer a rose to each candidate, winners and losers alike, who put themselves out there for scrutiny while offering to serve their communities.
We don't typically talk about statewide issues in this column, but it's tough to pass up on the raspberries to state officials who decided this week workers should no longer receive pay while taking care of themselves if infected with COVID.
While the decision by the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board may have been met by a sigh of relief from business owners who footed the bill, it's a setback for worker and public safety. For those who cannot simply afford to stay home and heal, watch as they bring those germs back to work.
Further raspberries to the California Public Utilities Commission which this week voted unanimously to roll back incentives for rooftop solar panel systems.
California has long led the nation in adoption of home solar panels, and today more than 1.5 million California houses include them. The decision reduces the financial incentive for selling excess power back to the grid, and changes electric rates to encourage people to install home power storage systems.
The decision was particularly odd given the state's push toward carbon neutrality and electrification. State air regulators voted just Thursday on an ambitious plan to cut carbon emissions in the state to reach carbon neutrality by 2045.
In addition, the state has banned the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, and the sale of gas-powered small engines by January 2024. That means even more power generation will be needed to support the electric replacements.
Private parties like homeowners, businesses, as well as public agencies like schools and churches should be incentivized to continue developing rooftop power, not pushed aside.
Pressing on to more uplifting matters, while it's become, to some, just an everyday occurrence, rocket launches are still pretty miraculous. The science and math involved to get this massive pile of manmade materials accurately placed in orbit is extraordinary, not to mention the coordination of resources across transportation agencies and the balance of human interaction to bring it all to fruition.
Another pile of boutonnières, one for each and every person involved in making this week's launch happen from the ground up, to the Vandenberg Space Force team which successfully launched the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite to orbit early Friday morning.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the French space agency Centre National d’Études Spatiales (CNES), with contributions from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and UK Space Agency coordinated the effort to launch the satellite aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 vehicle from Space Launch Complex 4-E.
U.S. and French oceanographers and hydrologist and international partners have joined forces to develop this satellite mission to make the first global survey of Earth’s surface water, observe the fine details of the ocean’s surface topography, and measure how water bodies change over time.
Congratulatory roses to the 27 individuals who completed Hancock College classes and/or certificate programs while behind bars this past semester. The program allows those serving time to focus on building a future rather than simply ruminating on mistakes of their pasts.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Programs Unit and college celebrated students at Northern Branch Jail who take advantage of the opportunity to learn from a rotating catalog of courses that kicked off last spring.
Elsewhere on the education front, we offer a welcoming rose to Clara Finneran, who has been named by Lompoc Unified School District board of trustees to replace interim superintendent Debbie Blow.
If approved at the Dec. 20 meeting, her appointment will end the five-month, $32,500 search by a third-party consultant.
Purple and gold welcome roses as well to Rustin Pickett who will take over Righetti's football program. The current athletic director at Fresno McClane High School has coached football for 14 years, the last two as the receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Fresno City College.