In this age of free video games on phone screens, a seemingly endless supply of games streaming online, not to mention game consoles that provide countless games in the comfort of a gamer’s own home, we offer a bouquet of health points and extra lives to Rudy and Tracy Ruiz as they celebrate the opening of their arcade in the Town Center mall.

The Santa Maria couple figured out how to Tetris 25 novelty pinball machines, a photo booth, crane games and aisles of iconic arcade games into the space that formerly housed a skate park. Their hope: to bring back the family-friendly, social gathering place known as the video arcade.

Remember those?

