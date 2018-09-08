How many times have you asked your kid, grandkid or great-grandkid, “How do you work this gizmo?”
Lots of kids these days wouldn’t know what a “gizmo” is, but you do, right?
If the gadget is some kind of electronic device, and you are a person of a certain age, we’d guess the answer would be somewhere in the double figures.
Young people zip through the intricacies of electronic devices, never pausing for nuance, and never hindered by the incessant upgrading of operating systems that seems to happen about every 12 seconds — or a week or so before you’ve mastered the old system that’s being replaced.
All of which makes a program provided at Tommie Kunst Junior High so rose-worthy.
It’s a crash course for family and friends of the school’s students to learn those aforementioned intricacies of computers, digital media and general modern technology.
Adults attending the course may not be the next Steve Jobs or Bill Gates, but at least they learn enough about the gadgets they use to avoid facing the hubris of pre-teens who can do this stuff with their eyes closed.
The first instructional gathering was held last week, but for those who missed out there will be three more in the coming months.
Roses to Tommie Kunst’s decision makers for a thoughtful program to help students’ family and friends.
What is Snapchat anyway?
***
Are you ready for the annual California Coastal Cleanup Day? We hope so, because our beaches really need the army of volunteers who every September pick up what thoughtless beachgoers leave behind.
This year’s cleanup is next Saturday, Sept. 15, and there are 20 locations in Santa Barbara County where volunteers will be needed.
The cleanup starts at 9 a.m. and ends on or about noon. Santa Maria and other far-North County residents can meet at the Guadalupe Dunes, at the turnaround end of West Main Street. Lompoc volunteers’ meeting place is Jalama Beach, by the flagpole.
It’s typical cleanup duty, but the stuff you clean up can and often does amaze people. For example, how do a refrigerator, toilet and car engine end up on the shore? Cigarette butts and plastic containers make up the bulk of the haul, literally tons of it statewide — and none of it belongs on our beautiful beaches and watershed areas.
Roses to a great program, and to the local heroes who make it work.
***
Roses — again — to the Solvang Vikings organization for another good deed, this time sponsoring a blood drive.
The event is Thursday, Sept. 20, from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building.
Donors receive a special gift from the Vikings, and the goal is to collect 100 pints of the life-saving fluid.
Walk-in donors are welcome, but if you already plan to donate, make an appointment at www.blood4life.org, using sponsor code 1081, or by calling 805-543-4290, ext. 0.
The Vikings are a truly special group that provides help for the medically-related needs of qualified folks and organizations throughout Santa Barbara County.
***
Do you ever wonder why we hand out far more roses than raspberries every Saturday?
It’s simple. We all see enough negative things throughout our day, the news of which often buries the innate goodness in our communities.
We do toss out an occasional sour raspberry for deeds not well done, but our weekends are just too glorious to spoil with yet another avalanche of negativity.
That having been said, have a special Saturday.