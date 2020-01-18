Roses & Raspberries: Smoking out facts and truth

Here’s an interesting factoid — there are more people living in California than there are cigarette smokers in the United States.
California’s population is 40 million, give or take a few thousand either way. Health officials reckon there are just more than 34 million smokers nationwide.
Mildly interesting, but totally discouraging that more than 34 million Americans are ignoring decades of compelling evidence that the cigarette habit is a proven killer.
And smoking is expensive. When all the costs, evident and hidden, of smoking are totaled, it should be a game-changer.
For example, the personal finance website WalletHub crunched the numbers, and came up with a total lifetime cost per smoker. For Californians that cost is just more than $1.9 million. Those are costs the smoker pays, and society pays, mostly in lost productivity and health care expenses.
Smoking kills a half-million Americans a year, and makes the end game miserable for millions of others. Roses to those who see the risk, and avoid smoking. We’re tempted to give raspberries to those who ignore the dangers — but frankly, they already suffer enough.
***
While on the subject of killers, we award roses to a federal judge in California who this week corrected — at least for the time being — another of the state Legislature’s wrong-headed laws.
Assembly Bill 5 became law Jan. 1 and is forcing larger companies to jettison independent workers, or make them full employees, with pay and benefits. The problem is the unintended consequence of doing that, which is to eliminate thousands of jobs for free-lancers and independent contract workers.
The judge’s ruling temporarily protects the jobs of more than 70,000 independent California truck drivers. The judge said in his ruling the law “… runs off the road and into the pre-emption ditch” of federal law.
Now, if only the state’s court system can mandate some relief for California’s freelance writers and photographers, who filed their own class action against the law.
Perhaps lawmakers meant well, but the outcome is a disastrous job-killer.
***
A person might assume that the city issuing media warnings about a minor street detour would be unnecessary, given signs at the scene warning drivers.
However, not sending the message out via local media ignores the realities of driving these days, which far too often could be more accurately described as distracted mayhem.
The warning is about a temporary detour at the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard. The purpose is for the installation of signs and pavement markings to establish an all-way stop.
So, heed the signs, drive carefully in any work zone, and please, put aside cell phones, lunch and other driving distractions when behind the wheel. Roses for all who do the right thing.
***
We are surrounded by reminders that things change, the latest being the announced closing of Santa Maria’s Owens Music Co.
The store has been around for nearly a half-century, tenure that comes to a close at the end of this month.
Carol Owens, a member of the family that owns Owens Music Co., said it was just time for them to retire. The store at 201 E. Main St. has been a downtown fixture for all of its 46 years.
The family business has been music central, serving the needs of musicians, teachers and students in the Santa Maria Valley with rentals, sales and repairs of instruments.
Roses to all who have kept the store in operation all these years, and roses to the Owens family for their dedication to downtown commerce.