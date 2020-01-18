Roses & Raspberries: Smoking out facts and truth
Our View: Roses & Raspberries

Roses & Raspberries: Smoking out facts and truth

{{featured_button_text}}

Here’s an interesting factoid — there are more people living in California than there are cigarette smokers in the United States.

California’s population is 40 million, give or take a few thousand either way. Health officials reckon there are just more than 34 million smokers nationwide.

Mildly interesting, but totally discouraging that more than 34 million Americans are ignoring decades of compelling evidence that the cigarette habit is a proven killer.

And smoking is expensive. When all the costs, evident and hidden, of smoking are totaled, it should be a game-changer.

For example, the personal finance website WalletHub crunched the numbers, and came up with a total lifetime cost per smoker. For Californians that cost is just more than $1.9 million. Those are costs the smoker pays, and society pays, mostly in lost productivity and health care expenses.

Smoking kills a half-million Americans a year, and makes the end game miserable for millions of others. Roses to those who see the risk, and avoid smoking. We’re tempted to give raspberries to those who ignore the dangers — but frankly, they already suffer enough.

***

While on the subject of killers, we award roses to a federal judge in California who this week corrected — at least for the time being — another of the state Legislature’s wrong-headed laws.

Assembly Bill 5 became law Jan. 1 and is forcing larger companies to jettison independent workers, or make them full employees, with pay and benefits. The problem is the unintended consequence of doing that, which is to eliminate thousands of jobs for free-lancers and independent contract workers.

The judge’s ruling temporarily protects the jobs of more than 70,000 independent California truck drivers. The judge said in his ruling the law “… runs off the road and into the pre-emption ditch” of federal law.

Now, if only the state’s court system can mandate some relief for California’s freelance writers and photographers, who filed their own class action against the law.

Perhaps lawmakers meant well, but the outcome is a disastrous job-killer.

***

A person might assume that the city issuing media warnings about a minor street detour would be unnecessary, given signs at the scene warning drivers.

However, not sending the message out via local media ignores the realities of driving these days, which far too often could be more accurately described as distracted mayhem.

The warning is about a temporary detour at the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard. The purpose is for the installation of signs and pavement markings to establish an all-way stop.

So, heed the signs, drive carefully in any work zone, and please, put aside cell phones, lunch and other driving distractions when behind the wheel. Roses for all who do the right thing.

***

We are surrounded by reminders that things change, the latest being the announced closing of Santa Maria’s Owens Music Co.

The store has been around for nearly a half-century, tenure that comes to a close at the end of this month.

Carol Owens, a member of the family that owns Owens Music Co., said it was just time for them to retire. The store at 201 E. Main St. has been a downtown fixture for all of its 46 years.

The family business has been music central, serving the needs of musicians, teachers and students in the Santa Maria Valley with rentals, sales and repairs of instruments.

Roses to all who have kept the store in operation all these years, and roses to the Owens family for their dedication to downtown commerce.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our View: Leveling the field for drugs
Editorial

Our View: Leveling the field for drugs

OPINION The governor’s plan may not be the perfect solution to what has become a crisis for prescription drug consumers, but like most everything else in life, competition likely won’t make matters worse.

Our View: Keeping your info at home
Editorial

Our View: Keeping your info at home

OPINION Ever get the feeling someone’s watching you? You know you do.

In fact, just about everyone — and everything — is watching you. That really spiffy smart TV you got for Christmas? They don’t call them “smart” for nothing.

Our View: Jobs, jobs, jobs, and more jobs
Editorial

Our View: Jobs, jobs, jobs, and more jobs

You managed to survive the holidays, and now find yourself drifting at the start of a new year. Time to stop binge-watching “The Orville,” put on your best outfit and find a high-paying job.

Our View: Ensuring brighter futures
Editorial

Our View: Ensuring brighter futures

Santa Maria officials have managed to get the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center into the National Safe Places Network. When kids and their parents see the distinctive black-and-yellow sign at the entrance, they know it’s a safe haven.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News