Roses & Raspberries: Smoking out facts and truth

Here’s an interesting factoid — there are more people living in California than there are cigarette smokers in the United States.

California’s population is 40 million, give or take a few thousand either way. Health officials reckon there are just more than 34 million smokers nationwide.

Mildly interesting, but totally discouraging that more than 34 million Americans are ignoring decades of compelling evidence that the cigarette habit is a proven killer.

And smoking is expensive. When all the costs, evident and hidden, of smoking are totaled, it should be a game-changer.

For example, the personal finance website WalletHub crunched the numbers, and came up with a total lifetime cost per smoker. For Californians that cost is just more than $1.9 million. Those are costs the smoker pays, and society pays, mostly in lost productivity and health care expenses.

Smoking kills a half-million Americans a year, and makes the end game miserable for millions of others. Roses to those who see the risk, and avoid smoking. We’re tempted to give raspberries to those who ignore the dangers — but frankly, they already suffer enough.

***