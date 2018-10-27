There is nothing empty about the annual Empty Bowls event. In fact, everyone who participates wins, big time.
Nearly 800 hungry folks showed up at the Santa Maria Fairpark on Wednesday, and they were big winners by having access to tasty soups, tri-tip chili and a special chicken pot pie soup.
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County was a big winner, because the event raised just short of $50,000 in donations.
And the thousands of county residents who deal with food insecurity on a daily basis were big winners because the Foodbank experts can turn every dollar donated into about $6 worth of food purchases, with the food going out to more than 300 county organizations that help the county’s low-income population.
We tried hard, but we just can’t seem to find any losers in this kind of deal. So, roses to the Empty Bowls organizers, and to the nearly 800 angels who showed up Wednesday for some fine local cuisine.
***
Quick question — what is the Santa Maria Valley’s most valuable asset? Hint — it’s not the weather or stimulating aromas from our fields.
If you answered that it’s our children, you win today’s special bouquet of red beauties.
Think about it, what could be more important to a community, region, state, nation or planet than its children? Nothing we can imagine.
That’s why the Lights On Afterschool rally is such an important undertaking.
The rally is part of an effort to support and increase the visibility of after-school programs nationwide, and is being coordinated by the Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group Afterschool Alliance.
After-school programs across the Valley are showcasing the need and importance of quality after-school programs.
Locally, the program is operated by a partnership involving the Santa Maria Valley YMCA, Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley and other community groups. The programs provide a trio of student services, including assistance with homework assignments, physical education/games and various youth enrichment programs. The magic happens from the time school lets out until 6 p.m., just about when most parents get off work.
Think of it as asset enhancement.
***
Got any old, out-of-date prescription drugs around the house? Want to get rid of them in a safe manner? The California Highway Patrol and Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley has just the thing for you.
A special drive-through collection site has been set up today, from 10 this morning until 2 this afternoon, at the local Department of Motor Vehicles office at 523 S. McClelland St. No questions asked, just drop the old meds into a container.
There are very good reasons for disposing of old medications in a safe manner. Perhaps most important is the fact that America is in the midst of an opioid overdose crisis, and one way people get their hands on opioid products is from the family medicine cabinet.
There are a lot of urban myths about “safe” ways to dispose of old prescription drugs, primarily by flushing them down the toilet. Definitely don’t do that. Medicines flushed or poured down the drain can end up polluting local water supplies, impacting our marine species, and contaminating food supplies. Putting them in the regular trash is also a hazard.
Roses to CHP and Fighting Back for today’s drop-off option. And if you miss this one-time event, you can dispose of unwanted medication at kiosks throughout Santa Barbara County. Locally, the drop is at the county Sheriff’s Office, 812-A Foster Road, and at the sheriff's satellite facilities in Solvang, Buellton and Lompoc.