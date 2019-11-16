Except for a few 10-percent-chance days, the local weather forecast indicates dry, dry, dry. And you know what that means in California.
OK, it means nice weather for outdoor activities, but it also means we have to be careful outdoors because of the ever-present danger of wildfires.
Roses to Los Padres National Forest officials for taking note of extreme fire conditions, and putting restrictions in place that will remain in effect through the end of the year, and perhaps beyond that, depending on our winter storm situation.
We write so much about wildfires because they tend to dominate the headlines. We also use this space freely to try to convince folks to be careful in their normal routines and activities, because so many “normal” activities can cause a wildfire disaster.
And it can be costly on so many levels. Billions of dollars in damages have occurred in recent years, and there is no end in sight. The potential costs can cause severe damage to your bank account. Fire restrictions are rigorously enforced, and violators could face a fine of $5,000 or six months in jail — or both — for being a violator.
Roses to people who follow all the commonsense rules. Raspberries to those who don’t.
***
On the subject of wildfire protocol, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department controlled burn near Los Alamos on Tuesday got a little too frisky.
What was supposed to be controlled on a few acres got taken by the wind and quickly morphed into a 50-acre event. Once it escaped the “control” status it became the Bar Fire.
We aren’t certain whether county fire crews on the scene deserve roses for quickly bringing the blaze under control — with considerable help from waning winds — or raspberries for starting the fire in the first place.
Controlled burns are a proven tactic in wildfire risk reduction and rangeland improvement. The burn took place on the Bar M Ranch, also known as the Barham Ranch, thus the origin of the fire’s official name.
OK, we’ll go with the roses for fire fighters this time, but we have to wonder about the efficacy of controlled burns when the state is under such a high fire risk.
***
This next one’s a no-brainer, for sure — raspberries to governments of the United States and China for their protracted trade war, which is hurting American consumers and producers.
The damage is occurring close to home. A stiff tariff imposed by China on U.S.-produced wines is forcing California vintners to adopt new marketing strategies.
Napa and Santa Barbara counties are directly in the cross-hairs of this segment of the year-and-a-half-long trade dispute between two of the planet’s trade giants, and it may very well worsen in the coming weeks. Unless talks between the former top trade partners show some progress, tariffs on U.S. wines sold in China will rise to 106 percent in mid-December. Ouch!
That would not be good news for Central Coast vintners, because it would happen just as this region’s labels’ brand is taking off globally.
So, who actually loses in such a massive trade standoff? The more accurate question would be, who wins? The short answer is — no one wins, but producers and consumers really take it on the chin.
President Trump’s trade war with China has been going for the past 16 months, and neither side is making progress. Seems like the smart thing to do is for both sides to apologize for their intransigence, and get back to business.