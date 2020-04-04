Roses & Raspberries: Settling into the routine

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Somehow, the jokes we saw online on April Fool's Day weren’t as funny as they should have been — but they did offer some badly-needed relief from the unrelenting barrage of bad news about the coronavirus, which continues to climb the threat mountain.

One of our favorites was the post on a social media site that proclaimed the governor had banned the sale of alcoholic beverages. Not funny.

Perhaps not by chance, April 1 signaled the beginning of Stress Awareness Month, and maybe never in our history has the cause for soaring stress levels been more obvious.

Driving downtown at midweek seemed a lot like taking a drive on a Thanksgiving or Christmas afternoon. It was almost a ghost town.

The first batch of roses on this stressful Saturday goes to folks who are doing their part to prevent the virus from spreading further. It is evident that too many Americans don’t take this thing seriously enough, and the results are likely to be catastrophic.

***

Exercise is a good way to reduce stress, unless you’re one of those people who take the workout too far.