Roses & Raspberries: Settling into the routine
Somehow, the jokes we saw online on April Fool's Day weren’t as funny as they should have been — but they did offer some badly-needed relief from the unrelenting barrage of bad news about the coronavirus, which continues to climb the threat mountain.

One of our favorites was the post on a social media site that proclaimed the governor had banned the sale of alcoholic beverages. Not funny.

Perhaps not by chance, April 1 signaled the beginning of Stress Awareness Month, and maybe never in our history has the cause for soaring stress levels been more obvious.

Driving downtown at midweek seemed a lot like taking a drive on a Thanksgiving or Christmas afternoon. It was almost a ghost town.

The first batch of roses on this stressful Saturday goes to folks who are doing their part to prevent the virus from spreading further. It is evident that too many Americans don’t take this thing seriously enough, and the results are likely to be catastrophic.

Exercise is a good way to reduce stress, unless you’re one of those people who take the workout too far.

One family-friendly exercise option may soon be presenting itself in Buellton, as the boxes continue to be ticked off for a start of construction on the Waypoint Family Entertainment Center. Work could begin in just a few months.

The 10-acre-plus center will feature 18 bowling lanes, a bar and grill, restaurant, video arcade, offices and community meeting facilities. It’s been in the development/permitting pipeline for more than a half decade.

When open, it will be an ideal place to take the family to have fun — and burn off some stress. Roses to those who have gone the distance to make this entertainment opportunity actually happen, even when the virus is making things seem so grim.

Optimism is always a worthy choice.

Roses also to school districts throughout Santa Barbara County, as educators mobilize for distance learning after Gov. Gavin Newsom urged districts to up their games in the wake of almost a statewide shutdown of schools.

Closing schools this far ahead of schedule poses a major hardship for families, but it seems that we all will need to cope with hardship as the pandemic plays itself out. Packed classrooms are obvious virus breeding grounds, so the closures are just commonsense.

The coronavirus response is global, but it really hits everyone at the local level.

Today’s final batch of roses goes to DenMat, a company that specializes in manufacturing dental products, and also is Lompoc’s biggest private-sector employer.

The company has converted some of its equipment to making hand sanitizer, the first shipment of which is going just down the street to the Lompoc Police Department.

This act of caring came about as a result of a chance meeting between DenMat CEO David Casper and Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani a while back at a local grocery store.

The two watched shoppers scrambling to grab essentials, mostly toilet paper, and the chief mentioned how his officers really didn’t have a choice when it came to being out in public. The hand sanitizer shortage topic came up and presto! That’s why executives get the big bucks.

DenMat will continue to churn out hand sanitizer, with the next few shipments going out to the Lompoc Fire Department and other first responders. Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne helped hook Casper up with the Sheriff’s Office to assist in getting the raw materials necessary to produce the sanitizer.

Another sterling example of how a community can pull together in time of need.

