Is there a more teen-friendly, youth-building, community-linked, long-term and just plain neat project than Cabrillo High School Aquarium? We offer this mixed bouquet of Egregia menziesii, Chondracanthus canaliculatus, and Nereocystis luetkeana to the students, staff and various volunteers who once again pulled of an incredible open house this week.
They welcomed more than 700 visitors through their doors Wednesday to view student projects on display and to share 20 student-maintained exhibits, including touch tanks, the hands-off-but-eyes-peeled octopus habitat, and the new 15-foot wave tank.
That said, we’re not really sure where to stand on reopenings of public gatherings in the face of rising COVID numbers. Though the CDC this week urged areas hardest hit to consider reissuing calls for indoor masking, it seems like all the world, except those patients and family members directly impacted, has decided to just let ’er rip.
Indeed, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors last week quietly ended the policy of regularly testing unvaccinated employees, with only one supervisor objecting to the change. We know the economy needs to rebound, people need to get back to work, life needs to return to normal, but we also remain only cautiously optimistic on the pandemic front.
On that note, we offer a trembling bouquet of welcome back roses to the Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley as it returns to service this week. Passengers can step on and off the trolley at various stops from Costa de Oro Winery to Old Orcutt for DUI-safe rides while imbibing in the county’s storied vino.
And Santa Barbara County is no slouch when it comes to wine. Even garagistes gain acclaim here. We offer garlands of vitis vinifera to North County home winemakers who stole the show at California Mid-State Fair’s 2022 Home Winemaking Competition as announced this week.
John Gilbert of Santa Ynez captured the coveted Best of Show and the Best White Wine for his sauvignon blanc as well as three gold medals, three silver medals and an honorable mention. Brad Bunkelman of Santa Maria took home the award for Best Rosé of Cabernet Sauvignon, plus six gold and nine silver ribbons for other wines he entered. Other North County award winners included Fred Carbone of Santa Maria, Cheryl Decker of Santa Maria, Jennifer Jeffries of Solvang, Melissa Mosely of Los Olivos, Jerry Shoemaker of Santa Ynez, and Linda Tedsen of Santa Maria.
None of our tourism, agriculture or education would flow so smoothly without the transportation infrastructure to make it possible. We deliver sparkly, asphaltum roses to the City of Santa Maria Public Works Department which held together the city's 228 miles of pavement on half the recommended budget last year.
But not all transportation needs to involve cars, buses, streets and roads. Byways should also be considered as the region continues to develop. So we offer roses to those who can see such a future and raspberries to those who cannot.
A fistful of the seedy fruit to Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, Council Member Mike Cordero and County Planning Commissioner Vincent Martinez, who oppose a long-awaited public recreation trail which would connect Santa Maria to Guadalupe via the Santa Maria River levee.
And roses to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors who Tuesday unanimously voted to invest $1.5 million in Shell settlement money to conduct surveys, perform design work, acquire permits and conduct an environmental review of the project.
Farmers along the route oppose the trail, and no doubt there would be ongoing expenses if the trail opens. Trespassing, littering and homeless encampments have become regular issues with such paths. The forward-thinking project, however, could preserve public access to outdoor activities as the valley continues to develop, provide cyclists a route connecting Highway 1 to Santa Maria without interfering with motorized traffic, and could serve as a venue for fitness events that draw active travelers to the region, boosting the tourism market.
Nipomo has it right, finally breaking ground this week on the long-awaited Nipomo Skatepark. A basketful of grip tape in assorted colors to the youth who, as Mesa Middle School students in 2016, led the charge in gaining county approval for the $2.9 million project. ’Boarders as far back as the mid-1990s dreamed of such a park, and teacher Tom Slater helped the students organize the campaign as well as fundraising efforts.
Finally, to 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Staff Sgt. David Western, 30th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Instructor SrA William Boyce, and 30th Medical Group mental health technician SrA Daniel Quijas, we offer a fully-charged bouquet of AED paddles for their part in saving the life of a man found unresponsive in his vehicle April 9.
As they finished their softball game at the Vandenberg Hawks tournament in Paso Robles, they identified the need, rose to the challenge, and brought back to life the unidentified, unresponsive man using their CPR and AED training. It’s never too late to learn these simple skills which can provide lifesaving treatment while awaiting first responders.