This week we offer roses to both the teachers and the trustees at Santa Maria Joint Union High School District as they struggle to implement the newly state-mandated ethnic studies course while protecting health education. The district is considering integrating health education, which includes sex education, into physical education classes to make room for the state requirement.

Neither the health education nor physical education teachers are thrilled about the suggestion, but the district reports students struggled to get in all local, state and university requirements lined up for their limited time on campus before the addition of the new course. Both courses are important to developing healthy, well-rounded, educated citizens.

Integration of sex education into the district’s health classes was a hard-fought battle. For 13 years, the district debated whether to offer sex education in the valley’s public high schools. Prior to integrating reproductive health in 1997, Santa Maria was teen birthrate hot spot at more than double the state’s average. (“Debate re-ignites on when, if ever, to teach about sex,” Santa Maria Times, Sept. 12, 1997, A1)

