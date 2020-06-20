Roses & Raspberries: Royalty ready to rumble

***

A word to the wise — meaning sons and daughters of all ages — tomorrow is Father’s Day.

These are strange times, and a lot of fathers have been home with their families for the past few months, weathering the coronavirus storm, doing their jobs remotely, and learning a lot about how life is when everyone’s stuck in the same place.

The personal finance website WalletHub has crunched the data on the best and worst states for working fathers, and California chimes in with very mixed results.

For example, we are next to best when it comes to life expectancy for males. However, we are next to last nationally with regard to the quality of available day care for children. California is 43rd overall for working dads.

Not the best outcome, but not the worst. Anyway, roses to the dads out there for staying the course.

***

It took a few weeks after the first phase of the coronavirus lockdown, but it finally became apparent that we missed watching live sports action.