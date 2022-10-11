Roses to the staff and crews at Vandenberg Space Force Base who this week pulled off not one, but two launches into space. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 52 Starlink satellites successfully launched Wednesday after a two-day stand down to accommodate the company’s joint NASA Crew-5 mission launching Wednesday from the other coast.

Time will tell whether it’s roses or raspberries to be flung in the direction of Santa Barbara County Fire, which this month will burn 1,600 acres near Los Olivos.

The idea is to minimize downed, dry wood, shrubs and grasses between Midland School and 4335 Tim’s Road to reduce the risk of out-of-control wildfires that could threaten neighboring Woodstock Ranch and Oak Trail Estates.

0
0
0
0
0