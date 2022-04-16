As we started this week’s local news, on a high note, so we shall this column.
Though he knows where to find them, or even grow them himself, we offer congratulatory roses to Righetti High School teacher Miguel Guerra.
After 34 years of developing future agricultural leaders in Santa Maria, Guerra has been named one of six finalists for California’s Ag Educator of the Year Award. He has also been named Golden Owl Award South Regional winner from a pool of 40 programs throughout the region which stretches fro Los Angeles County to Santa Clara and Santa Cruz Counties. Guerra serves as agriculture department chair, teaches ornamental horticulture, advanced welding, and agriculture mechanics, and serves as the FFA adviser.
More congratulatory roses to Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP President Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, one of six Central Coast women selected for the Congressional Women of the Year Award. Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) honored Lyons-Pruitt for her advocacy on behalf of communities of color. She has acted as a record-keeper for Black families in the area, organized community events, and advocated for vaccines among communities of color.
A dramatic bouquet of roses to Solvang City Council, which Monday voted nearly unanimously to distribute some of its post-COVID financial windfall to Solvang Festival Theater, Solvang Senior Center and Santa Ynez Rotary. The theater is going through a massive, $5.3 million overhaul, and the Senior Center is going through the planning process for its own upcoming growth. The contribution to Rotary is earmarked to help fund July 4 festivities that bring thousands of people to the valley. The council was also mindful of taxpayer dollars in requesting just one-third of the theater’s $300,000 request with the option to consider the other remainder as it discusses the new budget cycle.
On that note, a cheery rose boutonnière to Solvang Council Member Robert Clarke, who personally donated $450 to Santa Ynez Pirate Football League during the meeting. The league had requested the city waive a $450 banner hanging fee, but Clarke, who raised funds for youth sports in the valley for years, reminded citizens through his words and actions that youth sports need financial support from the community.
Further on the local governance front, we offer roses to Lompoc City Council members who continue to struggle with slow recovery from an ailing budget and failing infrastructure they credited in no small part to short-sighted previous budgets. This past week, they designated more than $4 million of their $12.9 million American Rescue Plan Act Funds to keep radios and recreation rolling in the city. The council approved nearly $1 million for replacement of pool heaters, dehumidifiers and retractable roof parts that should keep the city’s crown jewel up and running. They also approved $2.5 million to replace the city’s aged radio infrastructure, and $889,000 for other recreation and parks priorities to be identified more clearly before a final vote.
Of course we would offer raspberries to anyone who doesn’t seem to clearly understand the function and importance of publicly accessible repositories of history, art and information. As Carl T. Rowan once stated, “The library is the temple of learning, and learning has liberated more people than all the wars in history.”
Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson gets it. A bouquet of rose-scented bookmarks for his request to add funding for Orcutt Library’s permanent, larger home as supervisors added their “pet projects” for consideration in budget negotiations. Nelson requested “as little as necessary but as much as possible” to be used to leverage grant funds, noting philanthropic donations have already raised $2.1 million for the project and another $900,000 is available from development impact fees through AB 1600.
There were also farewell bouquets and welcoming boutonnieres as torches passed this past week. Solvang Mayor Charlie Uhrig tearfully read a farewell proclamation on Monday honoring outgoing Solvang Police Chief, Lt. Jeffrey Greene of Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Garrett TeSlaa has taken the reins. And Santa Maria Valley Historical Society curator Cindy Ransick has retired after 16 years, during which time she published 13 books, catalogued 35,000 photos and oversaw a $100,000 museum renovation.
Green and gold roses to St. Joseph High School senior and Ocean League Most Valuable Player Cole Richardson. He earned the MVP award by leading the Knights with 48 points and 12 assists over the course of the season. Cheers also to Nipomo High School sophomore and Ocean League Goalie of the Year Felipe Vargas, and First Team honorees Ezekiel Datuin, Colin Reynolds and Toby Morgan of St. Joe, and Nipomo’s Alexis Diaz. They join other players from throughout the league in forming the dream team of hoofers.