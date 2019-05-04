A pair of Santa Maria High School seniors both bound for UCLA this fall and Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino were honored during a Wednesday night reception at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge. Fourteen students — including Blanco and Davila — qualified for students of the year by being honored as the Elks' students of the month, according to Andrea Licoscos, who heads the selection committee. She said the decision was difficult, given each candidate's record of community service, active involvement in extracurricular activities and strong academic achievement.