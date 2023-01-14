The clear winners of this week’s rose distribution are the emergency responders, public works professionals and utilities workers who dug deep to keep roads open, culverts clear, the lights on and storm casualties low through an epic winter storm cycle.

The state was hit with a historic deluge Monday into Tuesday leading to mass evacuations, flooding streets and swelling waterways which swept a 5-year-old Paso Robles boy out of his mother’s arms.

Tens of thousands of people statewide lost power, and most schools closed Tuesday. Streets and highways transformed into gushing rivers, trees toppled, mud slid and vehicles and homes alike dropped into sinkholes.

