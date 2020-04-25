Roses & Raspberries: Resolving one issue at a time

Weather experts say today will be pleasantly sunny, maybe a cloud or two, with warm temperatures to buoy your spirits for summer.
One theory says summer weather is a problem for the COVID-19 virus, and the hotter it gets, the less the bug likes it. One can only hope. Hoping is a good thing in these dark days of COVID-19 — and so is giving.
One of our all-time favorite local organizations is the Santa Barbara County Foodbank, whose officials are running about as fast as they can to keep up with the demand for food. You can help, and earn a batch of our regular Saturday roses.
The Foodbank announced this week a $25,000 gift from the Sangham Foundation, plus $75,000 from someone who prefers to remain anonymous. So, until May 5, any money donated with be matched up to that $100,000 in gifts.
The amount is significant because the Foodbank’s purchasing team can magically turn a dollar donation into about $6 worth of food.
To get this ball rolling, go to foodbanksbc@org/give-help/donate-food.
***
The protest demonstrations in several states over virus-prevention lockdown rules apparently do not represent the opinion of mainstream America.
A survey by the Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research indicates Americans largely believe restrictions on social interactions are appropriate and helping. Only 12% of Americans say the measures where they live go too far, compared with 26% believing the limits don’t go far enough. And 61% feel the steps taken by government officials to prevent virus spread in their area are right on target. So, 87% of Americans surveyed likely aren’t ready for, and won’t accept a wide-open economy just yet.
A point being ignored by protesters is that reopening the economy allows potential disease-carriers to circulate among the uninfected, thus further spreading COVID-19. It’s a lot like smokers filling the air in confined and even outdoor spaces with carcinogens that pose a health risk to non-smokers, but potentially much worse.
Roses to those who understand that there is, indeed, something more important than money — the right to live.
***
An abundance of roses to local organizations doing their utmost to maintain services for those in greatest need in a crisis. They do this not for profit, but to help neighbors.
One such outfit, Hidden Wings in Solvang, is performing a very special service in continuing to provide programs and services for young adults with autism-spectrum disorders.
Just think how freaked out you are during this virus lockdown, then consider what’s going on with folks who don’t see the world the same way we do.
Hidden Wings offers social, emotional, artistic and physical activities to young people while in the company of their peers, most of whom feel lonely and isolated, lacking basic social skills that help them connect with others. It is a critically important service.
And Hidden Wings needs help. Anyone who would like to volunteer their creative talents and skills to the organization can contact Jim Billington at 805-705-3918, or email him at jim@hiddenwings.org.
***
Santa Barbara County may be flattening the virus curve. As of the end of the week, there were just over 450 COVID-19 cases, few fatalities and more than a 50% full recovery rate.
Home stays and distancing guidelines are working, which could be a promising first step to reopening the local economy. Keep your fingers crossed.
Roses to front-line responders and to everyone who follows the rules.
