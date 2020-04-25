Roses & Raspberries: Resolving one issue at a time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Weather experts say today will be pleasantly sunny, maybe a cloud or two, with warm temperatures to buoy your spirits for summer.

One theory says summer weather is a problem for the COVID-19 virus, and the hotter it gets, the less the bug likes it. One can only hope. Hoping is a good thing in these dark days of COVID-19 — and so is giving.

One of our all-time favorite local organizations is the Santa Barbara County Foodbank, whose officials are running about as fast as they can to keep up with the demand for food. You can help, and earn a batch of our regular Saturday roses.

The Foodbank announced this week a $25,000 gift from the Sangham Foundation, plus $75,000 from someone who prefers to remain anonymous. So, until May 5, any money donated with be matched up to that $100,000 in gifts.

The amount is significant because the Foodbank’s purchasing team can magically turn a dollar donation into about $6 worth of food.

To get this ball rolling, go to foodbanksbc@org/give-help/donate-food.

***

The protest demonstrations in several states over virus-prevention lockdown rules apparently do not represent the opinion of mainstream America.