Raspberries to the City of Santa Maria, which has denied residents the ability to redeem their state-mandated recycling deposits on bottles and cans.
This week, the City Council rejected a permit for a buy-back center to be placed in the Foods Co. parking lot. Such centers were run in two other grocery store parking lots in the city until 2019. Since then, Santa Maria residents have had no buy-back center within city limits.
Up stepped an enterprise with a business plan that would help put that deposit back in customers’ pockets, but the Planning Commission thrice has denied the permit. On this fourth attempt, this time directly with the council, the effort was denied based on council members’ stated concerns about the location and traffic flow.
Buy-back programs reduce waste, provide income flows for underserved populations, and provide consumers opportunity to recapture the deposits mandated by the state since it passed the Bottle Bill in 1987. Since then, the state has expanded the program and increased buy-back rates, but Santa Maria’s potential recyclers continue to be left out of the loop.
Perhaps a recycling center should be tossed in the ring for Housing and Urban Development Block Grant funding when the council’s advisory committee holds its public workshop at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8. The purpose of the workshop is to discuss the unmet needs in the community and provide feedback to the committee. The federal funds totaled more than $1.6 million last year, most of which will be used to pay for public safety improvements like sidewalk repairs and the renovation of the commercial kitchen at Good Samaritan Shelter.
The results of the Aug. 8 workshop will be presented to the City Council on Sept. 6 during its regular meeting. The council and the Block Grants Advisory Committee will use the recommendations to help set priorities.
Raspberries, too, to the council for appointing a non-resident to represent Santa Maria on the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens. We commend appointee Nancy Crawford for her years of work helping seniors in the area through efforts including Care Connections Senior Transport of which she is founder and CEO.
However, the appointment sets a precedent allowing non-residents to serve in positions standard practice dictates only city residents be nominated for. To her credit, Crawford stood up when apparently no one else would. The seat has been vacant since 2017. So, raspberries as well to the residents of Santa Maria, who have been unable to produce a single adult soul willing to serve in this capacity.
The nomination period is officially open for City Council candidates in districts 3 and 4. Incumbent Gloria Soto announced she plans to campaign to continue representing District 3, and Steven Funkhouser has stated he plans to challenge her, but the city has not confirmed any paperwork filings. District 4 representative Etta Waterfield has announced her retirement and endorsed a planning commissioner to fill her seat.
Prospects have until Aug. 12 to file nomination paperwork. They must be 18 years old, reside in the district in which they are running, and collect at least 20 signatures from registered voters within their district. There is no filing fee. For more information, or to apply, contact the City Clerk Division at 805-925-0951 ext. 2307.
Other boards are also seeking candidates going into the election season including: Santa Maria-Bonita School District, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and Orcutt Union School District, and Santa Maria Airport District. To run for any such office, register by Aug. 12 with the Santa Barbara County Clerk.
To one public servant, we offer a bouquet of white roses. Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso, like health department leaders across the nation, bore the brunt of criticism as she guided the county through the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to oversee the department’s myriad other duties. She is leaving the post to take on an executive position with CenCal Health, the Medi-Cal Managed Care Health Plan for low-income residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
We offer get-well roses to longtime Buellton City Council Member Ed Andrisek, who this week cited health issues in announcing his unexpected resignation. Santa Ynez Valley old-timers may remember him running Mother Hubbard’s which he, his wife and mother-in-law established and ran for more than 20 years. The crustiest among us may remember him as owner of the Buellton Sambo’s in the mid-1970s. Andrisek’s 16 years of elected city service included four years as a council member — one as mayor — and nearly 10 years as a community services district board member.
Roses to Buellton Union School District which is adding new career-interest courses for Jonata Middle School students. The district will partner with Santa Ynez Valley High School and Hancock College to offer courses such as “Flight and Space” and “Green Architecture,” which will integrate math and language arts while helping students practice team work, problem-solving and presentation skills. The effort will be funded by a Career Technical Education statewide grant in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Office of Education.
And a bouquet of little golden gloves to Orcutt National Little League 12U All-Stars, which Tuesday clinched the Section 1 Tournament to earn a trip to the Southern California state tournament. The host team beat Oxnard-based El Rio 10-0 at May Grisham Park. Play ball!