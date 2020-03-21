Roses & Raspberries: Reaching to those in need

As life seems to be hurling highly-infectious raspberries at us, this is a good time to stop and smell the roses.
In fact, the artists’ renderings we’ve all seen of the actual coronavirus look a bit like a raspberry with a bad attitude, don’t you think?
The first batch of roses goes to North County Lions Clubs, whose members had planned to collect eyeglasses today as part of the sixth annual Lions Eyes Across California campaign, but had to cancel the event because of the coronavirus.
Lions Clubs International recently celebrated its first century in operation, and the annual eyeglass collections have been an integral part of club chapters for years.
But while you can't drop off your donations today, the collection and recycling of used eyeglasses actually take place all year round, with collection boxes located throughout Santa Maria, including most Mechanics Banks locations, the Walmart Optical Department, and many local eye doctors’ offices.
And if you donate old glasses, you might also consider bringing along any extra non-perishable foods in your cupboard. The Lions Clubs are dovetailing the effort to meet the need for eyeglasses with helping to feed our hungry neighbors.
You can make monetary donations to local food pantries or to Lions Clubs International Foundation at https://lionsclubs.org/en/donate to help provide support to those in our community and across the world who are suffering a hardship due to this pandemic.
***
Gov. Gavin Newsom got home late after another grueling day at work, only to find his young daughter in tears because school had been canceled. He had the parental duty to gently inform her that school may be out for quite some time.
You have free articles remaining.
That poses a huge problem for California’s many working families now faced with kids at home and the need for supervision. We’ve already spotted grandparents obviously heeding the call to child-sitting duty.
The governor hopes the schools won’t stay empty, but instead will be repurposed to help feed kids who would otherwise get a meal while attending school.
Hard times often force people to devise new and better plans, like maybe figuring out how to better-utilize school campuses that sit idle far too long each year. How about using empty classrooms as virus treatment centers?
Roses to anyone with a plan, and double roses to folks who step in to handle the child-watching chores while mom and dad keep working — assuming the workplace will be open.
***
Necessity is, indeed, the mother of invention for at least one North County business operator.
When the virus hit full force, business at Lompoc’s Wild West Pizza and Grill dropped to almost zero. So, owner David Goldy started a promotion to sell pizzas. His deal was, bring eight rolls of toilet paper, get one large pizza.
Very innovative, but not every innovation is a winner. Goldy’s promotion fell flat, attracting only three TP-carrying customers. Then the mother of invention showed up, and Goldy changed the pitch, offering a one-roll bonus with each pizza solid. Bingo! Instant success.
Goldy had intended to give the toilet paper exchanged for pizzas in the first promotion to local charities, and for that good thought he has earned a bouquet of roses.
We have an unlimited supply of virtual roses to hand out, and we will do so to any and all who come up with ideas about how to soften the blow delivered by the coronavirus. And besides, most of us will have a lot of time to think up schemes as we stay at home, keeping ourselves out of the virus’ slipstream.