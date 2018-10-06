First in line for roses is whomever ordered up that rare October rain. There are a few suspects, both physical and metaphysical, but let’s just hand out a rose to someone, and leave it at that.
Technically, the rain came on the wings of a low-pressure system at mid-week. It was a decent soaking, at the end of a very dry summer and early fall.
In fact, Wednesday’s storm was the first rain this region has seen since five months ago. That’s just the way it goes in sunny California.
Anyway, we can’t look a gift rainstorm in the mouth. Instead, we can hope that more moderate rainfall comes in the months ahead, which would help take the edge off what has become one of the more dangerous times of the year for wildfires.
***
And speaking of roses, give some to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, whose members earlier this week were unanimous in their decision to have county staff investigate ways to reduce the risk of wildfires.
A county report on “vegetation management” — which is government-speak for clearing away combustibles — surveyed this county’s wildfire history, what has fed those fires and helped control them, the increasing number and intensity of fires due to changing conditions, and the difficulties putting mitigation measures into play.
That report also outlined and recommended more than a dozen steps and actions in community-based, landscape-based and strategic pre-fire categories, and board members seemed to support all the recommendations.
That’s good, and deserving of roses. But there are raspberries to be delivered, primarily because of this — why has it taken county officials so long to start work on a fire prevention program?
This region has suffered some monster fires, and nothing like this mitigation strategy has been part of policy. We don’t blame the Board of Supervisors for not having made this move years ago, but we do wonder why our elected leaders aren’t better at looking into the future, seeing the obvious, and taking steps to mitigate risks.
It’s not just about having a plan for wildfires. It’s about having a plan for anything that will affect our future.
***
Having lived through the era of comedy TV, we’ve always had a secret yearning to earn a degree from the University of La Verne. You know, “Laverne and Shirley.”
OK, it’s a lame joke.
But that degree is becoming a reality for local students, because the university has teamed with Allan Hancock College to bring the first onsite bachelor's degrees to Hancock College next year.
As part of the agreement, students who complete at least two semesters at Hancock will be eligible for a 50-percent discount on La Verne tuition.
This is a big step forward for Hancock College and local students aiming at four-year degrees. Roses all around.
***
The aptly-named Ear Spring in Yellowstone Park erupted this week for the first time since 2004, and it was quite a show, sending a piping-hot pillar of water/steam more than 60 feet into the air.
It’s always a thrill to watch such eruptions, except Ear Spring’s blast brought up a few surprises.
When park rangers checked out the site after the eruption they found among the rocks and steaming water lots of coins, plastic utensils, part of a cinder block, crumpled foil, cans, and various other debris.
We can, maybe, understand the coins, because humans toss coins in fountains to bring good luck, and who doesn’t need a little luck. The other stuff tossed there? Ugh — and a batch of raspberries to the tossers.