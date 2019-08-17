On the overwhelming majority of Saturdays in recent months, our focus on the roses and/or-raspberries editorial has been on those sweetest of flowers. Today, a departure from the norm.
Scammers are at it again. Actually, scammers never really take a break. They’re after your ID, your bank account, your Social Security number, your life, 24/7. They’re like rust — it never sleeps.
So, as you may have already figured out, we open today with raspberries, to all the criminals who believe it’s OK to take everything they can get from unsuspecting, law-abiding citizens.
The most recent scammer target, whose family helped prevent her from actually being a victim, received a large envelope shipped through a major delivery service that contained a $2,620 cashier's check and instructions on how she could keep a $500 commission by participating in a “secret shopper” program.
The woman’s family smelled a rat, investigated and discovered the letter was an attempt to extract money and personal information from the woman. A family member contacted the bank on which the check was drawn, and bank officials confirmed it was a fraud.
The helpful family member said the following when the scam was uncovered: “I was thinking, ‘Wow, we dodged a bullet there. I was relieved it was the fraud I thought it was, and we didn’t get wrapped up in it.”
Not every scammer’s target is so lucky. So far this year, cheats have raked in nearly $80 million from citizens across America, and that is just the tip of a very large global iceberg.
Here’s the best advice we have on the scam game: If you get an offer in the mail or on the phone, and it looks too good to be true, it probably isn’t true. Report such attempts to your bank and to the police. And keep your personal information to yourself.
***
Enough with the sour fruit. Time for some roses.
Pink beauties to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors for finding the funds necessary to keep three branch libraries operating as usual, including facilities in Orcutt and Vandenberg Village.
Even as we surf a towering digital wave, community libraries remain among the key players in our social structure.
The county’s funding plan now goes to elected officials in Santa Maria and Lompoc for ratification. When ratified by those cities’ decision makers, Santa Maria will receive about $1.29 million to provide library services in Cuyama, Guadalupe, Los Alamos, Orcutt and Santa Maria. Lompoc would get $499,650 to provide library services for Vandenberg Village, Vandenberg Air Force Base and Lompoc.
Roses for everyone who appreciates the value of good libraries.
***
We give frequent shout-outs to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County for helping so many area residents fend off hunger. Today we do the same — and offer roses — to the folks at Lompoc Grocery Outlet for once again conducting a successful fund-raising campaign, Independence From Hunger Food Drive.
This year’s campaign set a new record of $13,371, light years ahead of last year’s gathering of just more than $9,000.
Beneficiaries of the fifth annual drive are the Lompoc Food Pantry, Lompoc Family YMCA, and Planting a Seed, which will receive $3,000 to continue its work in providing meals, care packages and other services for Lompoc’s homeless community.
The Independence From Hunger Food Drive is a national event in which more than 300 Grocery Outlet stores participated. Grocery Outlet reported it raised more than $2 million in last year's campaign.
Hunger is a real, damaging fact of life in America. Roses to those who help out.