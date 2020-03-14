Roses & Raspberries: Prime time for helping neighbors

Recent storms remind us how nice it is to have a home with a good roof. It also reminds us that too many members of our communities don’t have that luxury we take for granted.
There are a lot of those people.
A preliminary report on the annual Point in Time homeless count pinpointed 1,897 homeless people in Santa Barbara County, 5 percent higher than the 2019 count.
The final report is due later this year after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development goes over the numbers, but they’re not likely to change much.
More than 1,200 of those homeless are classified as unsheltered, which means their “roofs” are bridges, bushes and cardboard boxes. Think about it.
The data include 90 families with children under the age of 18, actually about 20 percent fewer than last year’s count. But half the people classified as unsheltered lived in their vehicles, which is slightly better than a bush.
More than 500 of the homeless are living in communities from the Santa Ynez Valley to Santa Maria.
Roses to the people who persevere under daunting conditions. Raspberries to policy makers who aren’t solving this problem.
***
On the subject of homelessness, former retired NBA superstar Charles Barkley is selling his Olympic gold medals and Most Valuable Player award, and will use the proceeds to build affordable housing in his hometown of Leeds, Alabama.
The always-plainspoken Barkley said: “I don't think I have to walk around with my gold medal or my MVP trophy for people to know I'm Charles Barkley, so I'm going to sell all that crap.”
Crude, but on point. What good are medals when so many people he knows personally don’t have decent places to live?
Leeds is a small suburb on the eastern side of Birmingham, and is a typical working-class community — with a severe shortage of affordable housing.
We can’t guarantee that Barkley’s gesture will make a significant dent in homelessness but it is one small step that every community should take.
Roses to Barkley, and he can enjoy this award.
***
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is muscling up to handle crises related to the spread of the coronavirus, and as always, we encourage readers to be part of that agency’s response.
The Foodbank needs food, cash donations and volunteers, all of which are necessary as more local residents with virus symptoms self-quarantine. The Foodbank’s emphasis will be on helping cloistered senior citizens, the segment of the population most at risk.
If you can spare the time — and who can’t, with so many event cancellations and store closures — contact the Foodbank and talk to Kate Newbury about volunteering.
There are roses in it for all who help.
***
Finally, roses to all who appreciate the need to cooperate with health government agencies to help keep the coronavirus in check.
Without political rallies, concerts, sporting events and other great stuff we do this time of year, we anticipate spending some quality time in front of the TV, watching old movies. We recommend you skip the 2011 sci-fi thriller “Contagion.”
The mandates quelling social interaction are an effort to flatten the virus’ bell curve, which at the moment is just above the baseline, but is likely to arc up in the next few weeks. If our collective efforts can flatten the curve below the peak, maybe our hospitals can handle the rush that is almost surely on its way.
And, roses to all who understand the science of this pandemic, without giving in to panic.