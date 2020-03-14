Roses & Raspberries: Prime time for helping neighbors

On the subject of homelessness, former retired NBA superstar Charles Barkley is selling his Olympic gold medals and Most Valuable Player award, and will use the proceeds to build affordable housing in his hometown of Leeds, Alabama.

The always-plainspoken Barkley said: “I don't think I have to walk around with my gold medal or my MVP trophy for people to know I'm Charles Barkley, so I'm going to sell all that crap.”

Crude, but on point. What good are medals when so many people he knows personally don’t have decent places to live?

Leeds is a small suburb on the eastern side of Birmingham, and is a typical working-class community — with a severe shortage of affordable housing.

We can’t guarantee that Barkley’s gesture will make a significant dent in homelessness but it is one small step that every community should take.

Roses to Barkley, and he can enjoy this award.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is muscling up to handle crises related to the spread of the coronavirus, and as always, we encourage readers to be part of that agency’s response.