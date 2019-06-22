Local graduations are wrapping up. Young people are enjoying some non-classroom time, and many are looking to the future.
Let’s face it, being young and trying to figure out what is going to happen next in your life can be down-right frightening. Terrifying might be the appropriate word.
For example, let’s say you decide to enroll at Allan Hancock College to get a leg up on your college degree and career planning. But like so many Hancock students, you also need money to pay your college expenses. Working students are the norm, not the exception.
But there’s a problem — you really don’t have the kind of clothes you need for a good job interview, and any cash you might apply to that cause is, instead, needed for student fees and books.
Have no fear, Hancock College’s Career Center is here. And within the services menu offered by the center is Career Closet, where a student can browse through gently-used clothing appropriate to applying for a job and undergoing the interview process.
Or as Tom Lamica, director of the college's Career Development programs, explains, "They can feel like they're dressed for success.”
Chances are you won’t find an Armani three-piece or a Dior business dress, but you will find shirts, jackets, blouses, slacks and skirts, shoes and accessories, all the necessary foundations of a truly professional business wardrobe. And it can be found on a rack in the college's Student Center.
Fine clothes aren’t the only items available at the center. Organized as a collaboration between the Career Center and Student Services departments, the Career Closet is one of several projects to help students, many of whom are struggling financially. The college also runs a small, on-campus food pantry, and regularly partners with the Santa Barbara County Food Bank to provide the nutritional basics.
The Career Closet can always use a little help. Anyone willing to donate good clothes to the Career Closet can drop items off at the college's Student Center or Career Center. More information is available at 805-922-6966, ext. 3374.
As always, the services and programs at Allan Hancock College are true winners, and richly deserve all the roses we can give.
***
Kids in the Lompoc Valley this week got a first-hand look at the business of firefighting.
The 21st annual Junior Fire Camp, a program hosted by the Lompoc Fire Department and Recreation Division, ran Monday through Thursday.
The camp’s purpose is to inform youngsters aged 7-10 about a firefighter’s duties, take part in some hands-on activities, and best of all, get a lesson in fire safety. That last part is critically important in a state ravaged by wildfires year in and year out.
Roses to the Lompoc Fire Department and Recreation Division, and to parents who encourage their kids to learn about the dangers of fire.
***
Roses to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors for its unanimous approval of Phase 1 of the county’s Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness.
Approval of Phase 1 paves the way for Santa Barbara County to receive state grants in the future to combat homelessness. It was sort of a quickie deal, with county officials promising a more-detailed Phase 2 in the months ahead.
The program focuses on finding housing for the homeless population, but 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam said he believes the root problem to be substance abuse, recommending more emphasis on improving the local economy. We agree — if the revenue from an improved economy can find its way down the economic ladder.