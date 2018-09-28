With the political chaos and hostility going on in America, it can be difficult to just think, hey, it’s the weekend, let’s relax and have a good time.
For us and for readers, Saturday means roses and raspberries bestowed in this space. Not the eating kind, the award kind.
And today’s first rose is awarded — sadly, posthumously — to Nipomo denizen Bill Denneen, who died in his sleep, peacefully, last Monday evening.
We had many conversations over the years with Bill, mostly related to letters to the editor or guest commentaries he had written, the vast majority of which were duly published.
Here’s the thing about Bill — if there was an issue, local or global, that involved Mother Earth’s preservation, he was all over it. Bill was 93 at the time of his death, a World War II Navy veteran, so he knew a thing or two about this planet and its needs.
Bill’s extensive education as a biologist and his devotion to the Central Coast were factors that helped shape him into a passionate environmental activist, and we do mean passionate. Bill called himself an “eco-hooligan.” And that’s about right. He cherished his arrests for protesting against what ails Earth and mankind.
If not for caring souls like Bill Denneen, one must wonder what our world would be like today. Roses to his memory, because that will last forever.
***
Roses also for the dozens of Santa Maria youngsters who collaborated and worked on The Patch, Santa Maria’s first-ever student-run pumpkin patch.
And just in time for Halloween and the Thanksgiving/Christmas/New Year’s holiday run. Imagine that, pumpkins in the fall.
The Patch kicks off the start of the fall season this morning from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. This opening weekend festivities will include music, food vendors, animal exhibits and games. And, of course, pumpkins.
It’s all part of a partnership between Betteravia Farms and the city's Recreation and Parks Department, offering Santa Maria students an opportunity to develop leadership and agricultural skills outside of the classroom.
The students have been working since early winter, and more than 60 of them from Santa Maria Valley high schools have grown 40,000 pumpkins of 15 varieties. The Patch also includes a 1-acre corn maze.
Located near the intersection of Manzanita and Valley View trails at Los Flores Ranch Park, The Patch is open every Thursday through Sunday all the way up to Oct. 28.
What makes this especially rose-worthy is that The Patch provides local residents and visitors with an affordable, family activity in our own back yard.
***
Roses also for Maria Sanguino and Joaquin Contreras for delivering 100 bagged meals to a Lompoc homeless shelter, helping bring a little joy and nutrition to those less fortunate.
Sanguino and Contreras are employees of Toyota of Lompoc, and this was the fourth time in two years the company’s employees have given of their time and energy to help ease the burden on the local homeless population. The goodies were delivered to the Good Samaritan-operated Bridgehouse.
The truth is, Sanguino, Contreras and others who perform selfless acts of charity are setting an example for all of us. Volunteering in this way doesn’t take a lot of time, but the dividends are truly special.
And this is the time of year when volunteers and random acts of kindness are needed. Not many of us have spent a holiday season without a roof over our heads, but those who have understand how important those kind acts are.
Roses, to be sure.