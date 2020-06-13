Roses & Raspberries: Openings, local heroes, and statues

The Vandenberg Village Chapel on Constellation Road started providing free meals four years ago. The number of families using the service opened at about 75 a week and slowly increased over time. The big spike came with the coronavirus, and is now running about 200 families per week as COVID-19 and resulting unemployment continue to be a problem.

The chapel program works in cooperation with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, offering free food from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Tuesday, and at 3 p.m. on the last Friday of each month.

Roses to the donors and providers in this time of great need — and uncertainty.

***

We’ve been following the great mail-in ballot debate at the national level, and it seems the vote-by-mail side is gaining overwhelming support.

Which makes sense after witnessing what happened in the Georgia and Nevada primaries earlier this week — long lines of voters wasting time to get to a voting machine, when they could have cast that ballot from the comfort of their own home.