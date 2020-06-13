Roses & Raspberries: Openings, local heroes, and statues

Another week nears an end in an unusual and uncertain time.
The local economy is beginning to stir again. Shops and other businesses are wiping away the dust from a couple of months of downtime, and the stay-at-home folks are venturing out, perhaps slowly, but at least emerging from a long shopping hiatus.
Roses to the North County business owners who have stayed the course, and now reopen with specific rules in place about distancing and disinfecting services their customers are likely to touch.
And while all that is encouraging, we cannot ignore the fact that COVID-19, the tiny monster that caused all this mayhem, is still running loose. In fact, more than a dozen states are seeing coronavirus outbreaks more widespread than the first wave of the illness.
Which tells us that tossing aside commonsense protections such as face masks and social distancing, which worked to slow the disease, would be a mistake. When the national reopening began, too many Americans dropped their guard, and those newly-infected and the health-care industry’s front-line workers are paying the price.
Raspberries to those who don’t recognize a dangerous situation when they see it.
***
More evidence that the bug remains among us:
The Vandenberg Village Chapel on Constellation Road started providing free meals four years ago. The number of families using the service opened at about 75 a week and slowly increased over time. The big spike came with the coronavirus, and is now running about 200 families per week as COVID-19 and resulting unemployment continue to be a problem.
The chapel program works in cooperation with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, offering free food from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Tuesday, and at 3 p.m. on the last Friday of each month.
Roses to the donors and providers in this time of great need — and uncertainty.
***
We’ve been following the great mail-in ballot debate at the national level, and it seems the vote-by-mail side is gaining overwhelming support.
Which makes sense after witnessing what happened in the Georgia and Nevada primaries earlier this week — long lines of voters wasting time to get to a voting machine, when they could have cast that ballot from the comfort of their own home.
A few politicians continue to insist voting by mail is an open invitation to fraud, but elections officials nationwide say such cheating is extremely rare, to the point of not having any effect on the outcome. Five states — Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah — already conduct their elections entirely by mail. Not one of those states has reported any significant level of fraud.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered ballots be mailed to every voter in the state, which provoked a lawsuit from the Republican National Committee, which in turn compelled the Legislature to pass a bill supporting Gov. Newsom’s order.
Roses to those who embrace a new era of democratic voting procedures that do not punish the poor and disadvantaged. Buckets of raspberries to those who try to scare off voters for political advantage.
***
Bravo, and roses to St. Joseph High School baseball pitcher/football quarterback Hunter Barnhart, who was selected 96th overall in Thursday's Major League Baseball draft.
Yet another in a succession of local sports stars rising to the next level.
***
Concerning the debate over Confederate flags and Civil War military statues, like it or not, Adolf Hitler also was a major player in American history.
Would you tolerate a statue of Hitler in your town square?
