Roses & Raspberries: Opening world to everyone

The last time the Santa Maria Public Library was open on Sundays the nation was recovering from the Great Depression. In other words, about three-quarters of a century, or the typical lifespan of a modern American.

The long wait is now officially over, as the library will be open from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays, thanks to Santa Maria having fully-engaged voters.

The new Sunday hours are courtesy of passage of Measure U, which provides a little extra sales tax to facilitate such community-centric things as opening a public library to the public when more members of the public can enjoy a library’s many benefits.

Not only did the Measure U funds allow the resurrection of Sunday hours, but they also allowed officials to expand regular weekday library hours. Now the library opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Roses to insightful voters who understand the value of enhanced community services, and to the city’s decision makers who carry through when the funding is made available.

