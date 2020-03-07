Roses & Raspberries: Nothing sweet in real world

As much as it pains us to say this, today looks like a mostly sour-fruit day. As in a lot of raspberries to be handed out.
The first razzie goes to the person or persons who launched a cruel hoax on local school officials at mid-week by circulating a text message on social media about four cases of coronavirus, including a rumor that two of the cases were afflicting students at Santa Maria High School.
School officials were quick to react, countering that there are no cases of the virus reported in any local schools our in the county in general.
That doesn’t mean local health officials aren’t on high alert. In fact, pretty much everyone in California is on notice, considering Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state-of-emergency declaration, mostly in response to virus cases and a fatality in Northern California. Los Angeles officials made a similar declaration for that city.
Pranksters who pull these kinds of disinformation stunts apparently have never experienced a widespread, pervasive panic outbreak, the kind that can endanger people.
Bottom line — spreading false rumors is dangerous, and anything but funny.
***
Speaking of not funny, a raspberry for President Trump, who earlier this week said the coronavirus is “very mild,” and suggested people infected with COVID-19 could go to the office, store or plant and work.
Trump said his assertions were based on “a hunch,” after speaking to various experts, who apparently were different from the World Health Organization experts who have suggested people take a very serious and cautious approach to the fast-spreading virus.
WHO doctors also reported a 3.4-percent fatality rate from the virus, a figure disputed by Trump, who called that stated percentage a “false number,” and said the actual figure is less than 1 percent.
Possibly a case of hunches trumping science?
***
A bucket full of rancid raspberries to the miscreants who steal other people’s identities, create bogus accounts and go on shopping sprees.
It happened to a Santa Ynez Valley woman last month who experienced a string of outright fraud and fraud attempts over an extended period.
The bank alerted her after someone tried to charge $3,500 in airline tickets and other goods at a major retail store. The same woman’s ID was used in another $16,800 in charges around Christmas, forcing her to close that account — which didn’t stop the thieves, who tried to make another $500 fraudulent purchase.
All of which emphasizes how important it is for folks to guard their identities, and to monitor bank and credit-card accounts on a daily basis, because these cyber criminals are relentless in their pursuit of other people’s money.
That’s especially important advice this time of year. Tax season is open season on ID theft.
***
We couldn’t let this Saturday pass without at least one rose presentation, and it goes, collectively, to the women of the world and their journey toward equality.
March is Women’s History Month, and fortunately for American women, history is starting to work in their favor.
More women are winning seats in Congress, at just more than 23 percent in the House and Senate, but still far short of the population breakdown by gender. Women comprise 51 percent of the U.S. population.
California women aren’t doing as well as females in other states. According to a WalletHub survey, California is ranked 26th overall out of 51 states in the study, in 25 key categories. This state is dead last for median earnings by female workers.
More progress is needed for women across the United States.