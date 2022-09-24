A huge bouquet of rain-drenched roses to Mother Nature for bringing to the Central Coast the first measurable rain in nine months. After a blistering heat wave that spanned nearly two weeks, the region was cooled Monday and Tuesday by the last-blast-of-summer rainstorm.
Storm totals ranged from 2.2 inches at Lompoc City Hall to zero in Cuyama. The largest volumes fell in the typical pattern of San Marcos Pass, Refugio Pass and Figueroa Mountain. Temperatures rose again this week, and there is no rain in the short-range forecast.
A peaceful bouquet of roses to the late Dan Blough who, this week, was posthumously honored with a street naming. Landowner Steve Zimmerman requested a street in his uncompleted development be renamed from Hickok Drive to Dan Blough Drive in honor of the long-time developer, contractor, Santa Barbara County planning commissioner, real estate broker and philanthropist. Blough died Feb. 19 at the age of 68. The street inside the Betteravia Plaza subdivision is the last project he had approved by the city.
A bouquet of fire-red roses to California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, who invoked the law Thursday protecting insured property owners near wildfires.
The law orders insurance companies to preserve residential insurance for one year for roughly 236,000 Californians who live near the current wildfires burning throughout the state. Hundreds of thousands of property owners have lost their insurance in recent years as insurance companies draw back from covering properties in high-risk fire areas along the wildland interface.
To the City of Santa Maria, we offer a tar-scented bouquet of roses this week. That’s the smell of maintenance and preservation of public streets as annual road maintenance begins. About 610,000 square yards of material will be used to chip seal streets throughout the city. A map of the planned work is available on the city’s website www.tinyurl.com/558f49k3.
Welcome back red-and-white roses to Solvang which celebrated a comeback year last weekend with the 85th Danish Days Festival. Crowds returned in person to Solvang for three days of food, music, parades and family activities after two years of cancellations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While some locals were disappointed by the smaller crowds, others reveled in the event which harkened back to their own memories of small-town celebrations in the valley. Advance ticket sales for the aebleskiver breakfast sold out, and Dane for a Day ticket packages surpassed their 2019 sales.
At the center of the Solvang tradition was the Danish Days Parade with overall winning entry Andersen, Farris, Ineman, Beehler and Kaufman families float. Other winners went all out, including Fossemalle Dance Studios for Best Family/Group Entry, Nordhoff High School Rangers marching band for Best Musical Entry, Carlsberg Wagon for Best Equestrian/Live Animal Entry, and Solvang Vikings ship for Best Miscellaneous Entry.
And not to toot our own horn, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t congratulate all of the players in the Day of Hope fundraiser for Mission Hope Cancer Center. Funds raised directly support equipment, technology, programs and services provided by the center.
This week, representatives of Marian Regional Medical Center and Mission Hope Cancer Center reported the Aug. 17 community-wide event raised $344,720, eclipsing the previous record of $316,556 set last year.
In addition to all proceeds from the Day of Hope edition of the Santa Maria Times, the event included a variety of fundraising events and team competitions. Arroyo Grande-based Rugged Radios earned the top company team, raising a record $57,350, followed by Rancho Harvest at $12,507 and Mission Hope Cancer Slayers at $6,107. Passion for Color was the leading friends and family team at $25,030, followed by For the Pink Ribbon, which raised $12,265.
And in advance of the upcoming elections, lets hand a boutonnière to each citizen stepping up for elections to various councils and commissions throughout the region. Public service has never been more contentious than in this modern age of communication, where social media and untrained reportage too often pulls information out of context, shares embarrassing images and unnecessarily lays blame on people doing their best to serve their communities.
Buellton voters will be asked to select their next mayor and fill two council seats. Guadalupe’s ballot includes mayor, one council member, and treasurer. Lompoc voters face a ballot to select a mayor and two council members. Santa Maria voters will select from candidates running to fill two council seats. And Solvang is filling its mayoral seat as well as two council seats.
In addition, Buellton Union, College, Guadalupe Union, Lompoc Union school districts all have bond measures on the ballot while Hope School District has placed a parcel tax measure on the ballot. Guadalupe, Lompoc and Solvang have transient occupancy taxes on the measure, and Solvang has placed a use tax measure on its ballot.
Education seats will also be on the ballot including two seats on the Santa Barbara County Board of Education, one at-large position on Lompoc Unified School District, two seats on Santa Maria Join Union High School District’s board, two on Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District’s board, one for College School District, one for Hope School District, one for Guadalupe Union, and one for Santa Maria-Bonita.
Watch for candidate profiles and ballot proposition pre-election coverage in coming weeks, but also stop by candidate meet-and-greets, forums and debates to learn about the people interested in representing you through the next election cycle.