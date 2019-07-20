July 20, 1969, provided one of those unforgettable moments for so many of us, as American astronauts landed on the Moon.
You could feel the tension, the collective holding of breath and the big exhale when that first small step was taken.
Landing on the Moon was a promise kept, a demonstration of how good and fulfilling American ingenuity and determination could be. It seemed in those moments that our dreams could actually come true.
That space adventure couldn’t have come at a better time. The United States was fully engaged in a war in Southeast Asia, one that was tearing at the very fabric of our ability to stay united. Those steps on the lunar surface gave us new hope.
July 20, 1969 also confirmed the belief that, as Americans, we could work together to solve any problem. No mountain was too high to climb, no ocean too wide to cross.
July 20, 2019 is just as important, because the need to be united is urgent, and the problems to be solved are just as daunting as the challenge of building the machinery to carry humans 238,000 miles across empty space to the Moon.
Roses to all who were involved in that historic feat. And roses to all who understand the need to be united to take on the challenges and solve our common problems.
***
Bunches of roses to the decision makers for the city of Santa Maria, especially in the Recreation and Parks Department, who have, once again, come to the aid of local students.
This time it involves making available more than 1,000 monthly passes for Santa Maria Area Transit buses.
The idea is to make transportation options simpler for kids who want to participate in the city’s summer youth programs at various locations around the city.
Even though such passes usually go for $31 a month, city officials understand that even such a relatively small fee could keep youngsters from taking part in the city-sponsored summer programs, which are part of the Recreation and Parks Department and Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety.
Application forms for the passes and information about the array of programs are available at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St.
Those eligible to obtain a Youth Adventure Pass must get a parental signature and be students 18 years of age and under; enrolled in a Santa Maria-area high school or junior high school, with a valid school ID; and able to identify a transportation need. For more information about the bus passes, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260 — but you’d better hurry, because the city only has 1,129 freebies to give out.
***
We don’t quite know what to do about a story we spotted earlier this week. Roses or raspberries? You choose:
City officials in West Palm Beach are counting on a continuous, mind-numbing loop of children’s songs played throughout the night to keep homeless people from sleeping on the patio of a city-owned rental banquet facility, a glass-walled Waterfront Lake Pavilion, which officials say rakes in a quarter-million dollars a year from events.
It’s a safe bet that sleeping homeless folks at the doorstep of one of those galas would not enhance the overall ambiance. But will a continuously-playing “Baby Shark” and “Raining Tacos” send them screaming into the night. OK, roses for an inventive, amusing concept — but raspberries for subjecting homeless people to some of the most annoying music on the planet.
Like the homeless don’t have enough problems.