Roses & Raspberries: Memories from now until then

Another Saturday, another opportunity to hand out roses to the deserving, or raspberries to the less-than-deserving.
First, the roses: A big bouquet to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County for keeping its Picnic in the Park summer program alive, even in the face of a pandemic.
The program runs Monday through Friday, beginning Monday through Aug. 7, and provides free meals to local kids throughout North County. The coronavirus has made the program a little different this year. Instead of a regular picnic atmosphere, the lunches will be of the take-out variety, much like dining out has been for so many in recent months with restaurants closed.
We can’t say enough good things about the Foodbank’s programs, which is good reason for you to donate food or cash when and if you can.
***
It seems like a bummer, but roses anyway to Santa Barbara County Fair organizers for nixing this year’s big show to avoid the sort of crowds that could cause an explosion of new COVID-19 cases.
One might think that canceling the fair would be raspberry material, but it’s not, because decision makers have kept the animal auction intact via a virtual platform, which will facilitate exhibitors, mostly kids, who had already entered this year’s event to provide photos, videos and more for potential buyers.
An online auction will likely be held sometime later this month offering youngsters a platform to showcase their animal husbandry skills while putting their online skills on display. And for animals not sold online, they can be taken to the Fresno Live Auction and offered there.
Interesting how a global pandemic fosters new ideas.
***
Also interesting is how attitudes have adjusted since the coronavirus invaded our space.
Roses to local school districts for being innovative about accommodating graduating seniors. From online ceremonies to stadium drive-throughs, teens who only months ago had expected a traditional high school send off have been treated to something quite different.
For those of us long removed, time-wise, from our high school graduation event, we’re guessing the Class of 2020 will never forget their singular final high school moment.
One can only imagine what Class of 2020 reunions will be like 50 years from now. Or as Lompoc High senior Karla Paniagua told her classmates via YouTube:
“Our senior year may not be like the previous years, but it’s not something that should depress us. Instead, it’s something that should make us stronger, braver and more optimistic. This difficult experience shouldn’t be in vain, because there’s an important lesson to be learned, and that’s to not take things for granted.”
Amen to that.
***
In case you hadn’t noticed, today is June 6. In case you don’t know or remember the significance of that date, it was on June 6, 1944, that Allied forces, led by American troops, changed the course of World War II.
Germany was in the thrall of Nazism and Adolf Hitler, storming across Europe with their military might.
Then came D-Day, a strategic masterpiece that began turning the tide of the war. Once the American forces gained their dominance on the beaches in France, Nazi Germany called it quits less than a year later.
More than 10,000 Allied troops were killed or wounded, the majority of them Americans, but British and Canadian forces also took heavy casualties.
D-Day also signaled the emergence of the United States as a world power, helped by the lightning-fast industrial revolution forced by the earlier attack on Pearl Harbor.
Roses to those who know their history.
