Roses & Raspberries: Memories from now until then

Another Saturday, another opportunity to hand out roses to the deserving, or raspberries to the less-than-deserving.

First, the roses: A big bouquet to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County for keeping its Picnic in the Park summer program alive, even in the face of a pandemic.

The program runs Monday through Friday, beginning Monday through Aug. 7, and provides free meals to local kids throughout North County. The coronavirus has made the program a little different this year. Instead of a regular picnic atmosphere, the lunches will be of the take-out variety, much like dining out has been for so many in recent months with restaurants closed.

We can’t say enough good things about the Foodbank’s programs, which is good reason for you to donate food or cash when and if you can.

***

It seems like a bummer, but roses anyway to Santa Barbara County Fair organizers for nixing this year’s big show to avoid the sort of crowds that could cause an explosion of new COVID-19 cases.