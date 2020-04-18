Roses & Raspberries: Making the right decisions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A few more random thoughts on this roses-and-raspberries Saturday in the midst of a global pandemic:

***

Most of us seem to be adjusting to staying at home, but most of us also want to get our lives back on track. That’s certainly true for those whose jobs have been placed on hold or eliminated.

Sitting around in your PJs trying to figure out what to do next really makes a person appreciate the so-called rat race, which is now on indefinite hold. Staring at a clock on the wall whose hands are barely moving provokes instant anxiety.

But we truly have to wait this virus out, because as an unknown author once said, “It is better to be alone than in bad company.”

And remember what your mom said about patience being a virtue.

***

Bad times bring out the best in most people, especially Americans. For example, a collaboration of engineers and health professionals from the Cottage Hospital system are producing face shields and other gear to be used by care providers in local hospitals dealing with coronavirus patients.