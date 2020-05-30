Roses & Raspberries: Making the move with care

For a while Wednesday morning it looked as though a big parade was coming down Lompoc’s Central Avenue any minute. It was only local shoppers hoping to vent some pent-up frustrations. A downtown store announced its reopening, and that’s all local residents needed.
Government edict requires the wearing of masks, and we did not see a single unmasked shopper in the Wednesday lineup. Roses to folks who understand that it’s not just for their own protection from COVID-19, but for those with whom they come in contact.
A local barber was told Tuesday he could reopen his Old Orcutt shop. An hour or so after opening, the shop was awash with masked customers badly needing some personal grooming.
Even behind the masks we could imagine many smiles of relief, as folks who have been virtual hermits in their homes for months got the green light to restart their normal lives.
Maybe “normal” isn’t the right word. Even as stores cautiously reopened, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department officials confirmed 20 additional cases on that Wednesday reopening day, with 12 of the new cases in Santa Maria.
North County seems to be bearing the brunt of the coronavirus march through the region, especially when the infection data from the Lompoc federal prison is factored in.
But we are not New York when it comes to virus infections and fatalities. As of late this week the county had recorded about 1,550 confirmed cases, and a dozen deaths.
The local recovery rate is encouraging. In Santa Maria, 219 of the city's 297 cases have fully recovered. Even at the prison in Lompoc, 883 of 971 total cases are now fully recovered. The spread appears to be slowing.
We should give ourselves a batch of roses for toeing the line and wearing masks and keeping a safe distance apart from each other.
Now comes the really hard part — maintaining the good record that has kept the spread of the disease in check. Health experts are anything but alarmist. They are doing the job they have sworn to do, which is to protect the well-being of local citizens.
We’ve watched as folks in other states defy local restrictions on public behavior, and many of those states are now experiencing the results, as infection rates go up again, threatening an already-stressed health-care industry, specifically hospitals tasked with trying to keep coronavirus victims alive.
The same sort of situation occurred a century ago when the Spanish flu ravaged the planet, killing an estimated 50 million people, including nearly 700,000 in the United States. Many of the fatalities occurred after government leaders, anxious to get people out and about again, called for a reopening too soon.
We may very well see such a COVID-19 rebirth in places where reopening has been expedited, and citizens are flocking to shops and restaurants without the protection of face masks and social distancing.
In which case, we can all hope for the best, but plan for the worst — a concept that seems to have escaped the notice of government leaders in too many states and at the federal level.
Restarting the economy is absolutely necessary, but it will happen at a cost. Roses to those who get it, and raspberries for those who seem to value material things over human life.
***
A man heading up a group calling itself Cowboys for Trump recently expressed the opinion that the “only good Democrat is a dead Democrat,” which earned a tweet of thanks from President Trump.
What have we become? Raspberries anyone?
