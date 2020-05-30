Roses & Raspberries: Making the move with care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For a while Wednesday morning it looked as though a big parade was coming down Lompoc’s Central Avenue any minute. It was only local shoppers hoping to vent some pent-up frustrations. A downtown store announced its reopening, and that’s all local residents needed.

Government edict requires the wearing of masks, and we did not see a single unmasked shopper in the Wednesday lineup. Roses to folks who understand that it’s not just for their own protection from COVID-19, but for those with whom they come in contact.

A local barber was told Tuesday he could reopen his Old Orcutt shop. An hour or so after opening, the shop was awash with masked customers badly needing some personal grooming.

Even behind the masks we could imagine many smiles of relief, as folks who have been virtual hermits in their homes for months got the green light to restart their normal lives.

Maybe “normal” isn’t the right word. Even as stores cautiously reopened, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department officials confirmed 20 additional cases on that Wednesday reopening day, with 12 of the new cases in Santa Maria.

North County seems to be bearing the brunt of the coronavirus march through the region, especially when the infection data from the Lompoc federal prison is factored in.