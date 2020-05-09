Roses & Raspberries: Looking into holes, reopening

Sometimes it feels like we’re a gerbil on the exercise wheel, running as fast as we can, going nowhere.
Here we are at the start of the great economic reopening, and we wonder if we aren’t just propelling ourselves back to the spot where this all began. Only time will tell.
We will begin this Saturday edition with a bucket of raspberries, but without any certainty of who or what should be the unlucky recipient.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signaled a controlled reopening of businesses, but almost in the same breath points out that state government will enter the next budget cycle at least $54 billion in the red, the worst budget deficit since the Great Recession.
The big budget gap is a result of COVID-19 restrictions forcing commerce to a virtual halt. Income and retail sale taxes are governments’ big revenue providers, and when those two take a hit, the state takes a hit.
California does have some backup money, a rainy-day fund of about $16 billion, which even math-challenged folks can see is far short of the $54 billion-plus deficit.
Roses to Californians who see this for what it is — a state government in trouble, forcing reductions in programs and services, and the very real potential for even higher taxes.
***
Meanwhile, Gov. Newsom has also been handling a list of rules for the soft reopening of restaurants for sit-down customers.
Newsom predicted restaurants in certain counties — including our county — could begin opening their dining rooms within a few days, if the counties meet a set of benchmarks that prove the spread of the virus is under control.
Among the proposed new guidelines are dining rooms with no face-to-face contact or crowded tables as a means of safely conducting business and avoiding further spread of COVID-19. Tables would be limited to no more than 10 people. No buffets, salad bars and shared bread baskets. Bottles of hand sanitizer on tables instead of salt and pepper shakers. Food servers wearing face masks.
Bon appetit!
***
We are in the midst of National Nurses Week, and never in our memory has there been a more appropriate time to thank nurses for answering the call to dangerous duty.
In fact, there are not enough roses in California to adequately thank the men and women on the front lines of the coronavirus combat zones.
The theme for National Nurses Week is “Compassion, Expertise and Trust.” All of that, and courage. You can show your appreciation by thanking nurses on social media, writing notes of appreciation to nurses you know, or giving a gift.
National Nurses Week ends next Tuesday, which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, so hurry.
***
Perhaps you saw the story earlier this week, but we give ourselves a rose today because Santa Maria California News Media Inc., our parent company, is offering local businesses a program that provides a one-time, free business advertisement to announce their reopening.
We are doing this because we recognize that locally-owned and operated businesses are the very backbone of this community. And, being one of those businesses ourselves, we also understand the financial stresses many of our fellow small businesses are facing at this time. It may be a cliche, but we are, indeed, all in this together.
The local program also matches, dollar-for-dollar, an investment by a local business in an approved marketing and advertising program offered by this company, and $100,000 in matching dollars will be available.
Let’s get going!
