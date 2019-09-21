When a person walks through the door in the United Kingdom and asks for a pint, they are ordering a beer.
Repeat that scene in the United States, and it’s usually an emergency room staffer yelling for a pint of blood for a transfusion. That’s because blood is transfused about every 2 seconds somewhere in America.
And that is the reason why we ante up a bouquet of roses on this fine Saturday for Ron Stevens, a North County resident who earlier this month completed his 700th blood donation at a local center. He was Vitalant Santa Maria’s very first blood platelet donor in 1992.
Ron has been donating for decades, and does so about every three weeks, which is a lot. The normal donor can give blood every two months or so. Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds, be healthy and free of blood-related disease.
Does that fit your description? If so, consider donating a pint — the gift of life, big time. Experts reckon a single pint of donated blood can save up to three lives, a fact that emphasizes Ron Stevens’ incredible contributions to society.
***
Santa Barbara County government’s Clean Commute Program update received the go-ahead this week from the Board of Supervisors, which should help encourage employees to take advantage of collective forms of transportation, teleworking and alternative scheduling.
Goals of the program include relieving traffic congestion and demand for parking spaces, lowering exhaust emissions, reducing employees’ costs and related stress, and generally improving employee relations.
The program was approved, but not without some reservations. Board chairman and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino opined that such programs are “ripe for fraud.” Peter Adam, who represents the 4th District, said, “… I think the whole thing is ridiculous.”
Maybe, but 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, who has actually worked a job remotely, said she was able to get more work done at home. And for the vast majority of those who have worked a regular job from home, that getting-more-done part is a win/win situation.
You have free articles remaining.
Roses to the board majority for thinking outside normal parameters.
***
It’s official. There is a fiscal emergency in Lompoc.
But don’t jump out the window just yet. This week’s emergency declaration by the City Council was a technical move, required to formally pass a 1-percent sales tax decision along to Lompoc voters.
The sales tax measure would increase the current rate of 7.75 percent to 8.75 percent. The question will be on the presidential primary election ballot on March 3 of next year.
The new tax could pump $4.8 million annually into the city’s revenue stream. It would take effect in July 2020, with the first revenue expected later in the year.
Like many cities in California, Lompoc is facing significant, but underfunded fiscal liabilities, largely having to do with retiree benefits promised years ago. The bump up in sales tax will help the city maintain basic services.
The path to a public vote on the tax increase was not an easy one. The council was divided on whether to get voters involved, but instead cut back on programs and services the city has been providing for years.
Our guess is the sales tax measure will pass with ease, in large part because voters understand that a small tax increase, some of which will be paid by Lompoc visitors and tourists, is preferable to allowing core programs and services to simply disappear.
Roses to Lompoc’s elected decision makers.