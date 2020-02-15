Roses & Raspberries: Keeping up with the times

Educators love it when something comes up that can be a teachable moment. But sometimes the moment leaves a bad taste.
Case in point: Tuesday night’s boys basketball rivalry matchup between Righetti and St. Joseph highs, which the Knights won by a comfortable margin, continuing a trend that spans a total of six consecutive victories over the Warriors.
The win is not the significant factor. The moment came near the end of the game when Righetti students started chanting "Where's your passport?”, a reference to a youngster from France, and three from Puerto Rico being on the Knights’ roster.
Righetti officials insist it wasn’t a racist incident, just teens being teens with a little sports trash talk. Others say St. Joe's students were chanting earlier in the game as well.
That could be, but in these politically-charged times, questioning a foreign-born person’s legitimacy sounds a bit like more than casual sports trash talk.
St. Joseph's Principal acted quickly, with considerable emotion, to quell the chanting, resulting in public administrative conflict. An awkward moment, to say the least. And it wasn’t the first time taunts have been used in Righetti/St. Joseph games.
Kids being kids is not a valid excuse. Raspberries to young people who act without thinking about consequences. Roses to adults who quickly recognize an opportunity to make a point about civility, and those who are working to eliminate future incidents.
***
Soon after taking office in 2016, President Trump promised a renewal of “American energy dominance.” That sounded good to a lot of folks, especially the ones whose energy-sector jobs were threatened.
However, experts understood that in order to achieve even a fraction of what Trump promised, public lands protected by previous presidents would have to be opened to mining and drilling.
Since then, the Trump administration has overseen the largest reduction of federally-protected land in U.S. history. The latest taking was announced a few days ago for two previously-conserved national monument areas in southern Utah.
California Rep. Salud Carbajal and Sen. Kamala Harris are attempting to halt the conversion of public lands in this state. Carbajal’s bill protecting 279,000 Central Coast acres has been approved by the House of Representatives, and Harris’ companion legislation is expected to be filed soon in the Senate.
Roses to lawmakers who understand the value of keeping public lands public, mostly because America can dominate the energy world without eviscerating such natural beauty.
***
And finally, a mild mea culpa, which earns us a raspberry.
In last Sunday’s “Our View” on the merging of the humane societies of Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, we wrote that the two shelters are “part of” the U.S. Human Society, which is incorrect.
The local humane societies are independent nonprofits, and as such are in dire need of support that comes directly from the communities they serve.
Officials at the national organization further recommend that local residents give moral and financial support to local humane societies, and if possible, volunteer to help at the local shelters.
And a big bunch of roses to everyone who follows that splendid recommendation.