Roses & Raspberries: Keeping up with the times

Educators love it when something comes up that can be a teachable moment. But sometimes the moment leaves a bad taste.

Case in point: Tuesday night’s boys basketball rivalry matchup between Righetti and St. Joseph highs, which the Knights won by a comfortable margin, continuing a trend that spans a total of six consecutive victories over the Warriors.

The win is not the significant factor. The moment came near the end of the game when Righetti students started chanting "Where's your passport?”, a reference to a youngster from France, and three from Puerto Rico being on the Knights’ roster.

Righetti officials insist it wasn’t a racist incident, just teens being teens with a little sports trash talk. Others say St. Joe's students were chanting earlier in the game as well.

That could be, but in these politically-charged times, questioning a foreign-born person’s legitimacy sounds a bit like more than casual sports trash talk.

St. Joseph's Principal acted quickly, with considerable emotion, to quell the chanting, resulting in public administrative conflict. An awkward moment, to say the least. And it wasn’t the first time taunts have been used in Righetti/St. Joseph games.