Saturdays are the days of roses and raspberries, but we’ll skip the razzies today because, well, it’s just too close to Christmas for negativity.
In fact, we’ll focus on all the joyous things going on in and around North County, and our apologies if we fail to recognize one or two. There are so many wonderful things going on this weekend.
We checked the forecast when composing this editorial, and the experts see a 20-percent chance of raindrops today. Does that mean only one-fifth of North County will see rain? The short answer is, no.
We’re pulling for dry weather, so the floats and marchers in Christmas parades happening today will have clear sailing, er, motoring.
Rain or shine, parades will roll in Orcutt and Guadalupe, which marks the home-stretch run toward the big day. Keep the kids in check, because there is nothing quite like a Christmas parade to provoke an outburst of spontaneous exuberance.
Roses to all the parade participants who put in long hours getting floats ready for the big show, and to those who march. The Old Town Orcutt event begins at noon, while the Guadalupe show launches at 6 p.m.
By the way, Orcutt parade watchers are encouraged to bring along some non-perishable food to donate to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, helping that agency meet its goal of providing a holiday meal to needy families.
***
Props and roses to congressional leaders and the White House for finally coming together on a major policy agreement. It’s not happening often, so we need to celebrate this almost singular event.
That is the tentative approval for turning NAFTA into USMCA, in other words, updating the North American Free Trade Agreement and turning it into the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, both of which are a mouthful and makes NAFTA and USMCA so much simpler.
Despite tweets from the White House, the new deal is very much like the old deal, and should help local growers when it comes to making fair deals when working with their counterparts in Canada and Mexico.
Now, if only Congress and President Trump could work out agreements on other important policy matters, turning government into what it was designed to be.
***
Bravo and roses to event planners in Solvang, who once again have made the holiday season extra-special in North County’s little slice of Denmark.
From the annual Julefest, to the holiday lights, to the sidewalk strolls and general ambiance, Solvang is a truly magical place to visit this time of year, Well, actually, it’s a great little town no matter when you go.
Roses to all who plan and pull off the holiday events, and to all who come to visit and celebrate the season.
Glædelig Jul og Godt Nytar!
***
Finally roses — we think — to the state’s Developmental and Reproductive Toxicant Identification Committee for taking a cautious approach to issuing warnings about a prime marijuana ingredient, THC, possibly being harmful for pregnant women.
THC-laced products are known to relieve pregnancy effects such as headaches and morning sickness, but there isn’t adequate science to know whether THC also is a risk to the mother and/or baby’s health.
In fact, despite marijuana’s growing legalization throughout the United States, there really isn’t enough research to determine definitively what long-term health problems marijuana’s ingredients may or may not cause.
We applaud the committee of scientists for postponing a final ruling until more is known about how marijuana may impact mom and her unborn child.