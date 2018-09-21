We hear all the time about a region recovering — and prospering — after a major disaster. Floods, fires, earthquakes, it doesn’t really matter. It’s the getting back on your feet that counts.
Some miracles are born of tragedies. In the case of Ian Hassett, it was a long battle against non-Hodgkin lymphoma several years ago. Ian lost that battle, but an important part of him lives in the Ian M. Hassett Foundation.
The foundation was started after Ian’s death by his family to raise funds to buy art supplies, then travel to local schools and give those supplies to aspiring young artists who otherwise couldn’t afford the expense.
Ian was an artist and musician who graduated from Righetti High. He passed away in 2012. It was his wish to help students, and his family came up with the foundation idea.
The Foundation renovated a 1969 Aristocrat Land Commander trailer, turning it from a mobile home to a traveling art-supply shop. The trailer visits local schools, and depending on their enrollment, makes free art supplies available to from 60 to 200 students.
The traveling show is called The Artist Exchange, and the Foundation always needs help keeping it fully stocked. Any givers? If so, like the Hassett family, you deserve roses.
***
The thing about so-named “special-needs classes” at local schools is they generally need things to help make life better for very special students.
In this case, a batch of roses goes to San Jose-based Lotus Management Inc., which owns the Candlewood Suites and Fairfield Inn and Suites locally, and landscaping company Allweather Landscape Maintenance, which collaborated to donate bubble machines, a trampoline and other valuable learning tools to Michelle Aguilar's special-education class at Taylor Elementary.
Aguilar teaches third and fourth-grade special-needs students. The donated equipment will help students during daily lessons and instructional breaks.
Sensory-stimulating equipment is essential in special-ed schooling, or as Aguilar puts it:
"This is a very generous gift and will definitely help. We have lots of kids with sensory needs and (the equipment) will make a huge difference every day.”
In addition to the trampoline and bubble machines, Aguilar received several packs of elastic kick bands that fit around the legs of a chair, and help increase concentration. The donation also included pots and pans for classroom cooking activities, and a vacuum to clean up the inevitable minor messes.
Extremely rose-worthy.
***
Newspapers have for generations had pet names for their editing and reporting processes. For example, there is the “standing head” and “nut graf.”
No, it’s not about yoga positions or legumes. Standing head refers to a stock headline that is used repeatedly. Nut graf is a paragraph that goes in every story on a specific subject, sort of background explanation. Here’s an example of a nut graf:
When driving your car — PAY ATTENTION!
Why that is so important is demonstrated on almost a daily basis, the most recent being an incident earlier this week in which a car struck two elementary-school-aged children on North Broadway at Williams Street.
According to a preliminary investigation, the crash was not the fault of the kids, but instead appeared to have been caused by a driver not paying attention.
How much better, and safer our lives would be if when driving a vehicle, everyone paid attention to the real task at hand — and it’s not answering a cell call or playing with the dash controls.
A basket of raspberries to those who seem not to fully understand the concept of safe driving.